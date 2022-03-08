The best and worst countries guessing the word of the day in Wordle, illustrated on a map

Guess today’s word in Wordle It has become for many a part of our daily routine. It is one of those examples of the Internet that we liked the most and that became popular over time because many people simply enjoy it.

Much of the essence of the game is to share the results on Twitter, the social network par excellence to do so, and that is why the people of Wordtips have used more than 140,000 tweets with the hashtag #wordle and the scores with the grid of colors to determine in which parts of the world are better playing Wordle.

In Sweden they guess the word faster and Spain is not doing so badly

Anyone who has played Wordle knows that we have six attempts to guess a five-letter word. When we share the results, they usually have the Wordle number next to the score. Example: Wordle 258 4/6 (Wordle number 258 guessed on try 4 of 6) followed by the famous green and yellow squares. In Wordle in Spanish the format is usually “Wordle (ES) #57 4/6”.

The map created by the people at Wordtips illustrates the average number of attempts calculated from the results obtained in those more than 140,000 tweets that met the requirements. The winner: Sweden, with an average of 3.72 attempts to guess the word of the day.

Spain guesses the Wordle of the day in an average of 3.96 attempts

In general, the countries you see in green are better on the Wordle than the ones you see closer to yellow. Now, when the results are divided into cities, it is Canberra in Australia, the city that stands out the best with an average of 3.58.





In the top 10 cities they come in order: Jerusalem, Malmö, Durban, Paris, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Manila, and Geneva. The United States is in 18th place in the table with an average of 3.92, and of all the countries in the Americas, Brazil has the best average with 3.83.

At the other end of the scale are The countries with the worst Wordle players. Egypt enters there with an average of 4.42, Kenya with 4.38, Bangladesh with 4.24, Chile with 4.15, and Russia with 4.10.