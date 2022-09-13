The Best and Worst Dressed Artists at the Emmys

The stars met, once again, for the most important American television awards. It is that in the Microsoft Theaterin The Angelswas carried out 74th edition of the Emmy Awards 2022. On this occasion, the golden carpet was once again the center of attention for lovers of moda and the attentive gaze of the experts. Infobae talked with Maureen Dinar, Patricia Profumo, camilla roman y Pia Carregalfour great Argentine designers who analyzed the styles that were displayed tonight.

The event, which was led by Kenan Thompson, comedian history of “Saturday Night Live”, was the result of more than 17,000 voting members of the American Television Academy, who decide their nominees and winners in 14 categories including drama, comedy and limited series.

Zendaya

Dressed in an impressive black Valentino dress and Bulgari jewelry, Zendaya was the great chosen one of the night

The great chosen one of the night was Zendaya: “spectacular dress in opaque satin with a straight bustier in two pieces, with a skirt with a slit with a train at the back, with a bell cut and armed with a hem”, he highlighted. Dinar. While Romano She added: “She wears a strapless total black dress, with a satin skirt with a lot of volume, in a classic look. It suits her, but I don’t love it, when she always i love sus looks”.

Amanda Seyfried

The Emmy-winning actress for her role in The Dropout wore a sequined dress by Armani Privé /

Scent analyzed the look of Amanda Seyfried and noted: “sublime and sophisticated. Incredible outfit with a full-length dress in paillets, in an orchid color that favors her and she knows how to wear it with a lot of glamour. Incredible hairstyle of her and the make up”.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield and an all-white look on the gold carpet /

“Men are the great protagonists of fashion in the latest rugs because they are encouraging different looks. This time it is a total white, except for the shoes that give it a modern look. super trend the colored suits for them, non-traditional and in this case the black and white combination”, he highlighted loading.

Hannah Waddingham

Hannah Waddingham dressed as a princess and showed off an ample dress on the gold carpet /

According to Dinar, this outfit is “divine and classic. The dresses like this with the empress with a marked bustier, with stone inlays where the hips go down and in a V, which greatly favors the body”.

Rosario Dawson

With transparencies in the corset, the artist showed all her sensuality /

From Profumo’s point of view, Dawson had a “spectacular design, simple and flattering. Good mix of genres. Excellent make up and hairstyle accompanying a tiny matching clutch”.

Elle Fanning

The actress dazzled in an incredible dress with a train in black and pink by Sharon Long /

“She wears a long black satin dress with a satin overskirt and combined in pink shantung. It fits well, the silhouette is correctalthough I don’t really like the combination of genders and colors”, he analyzed Romano.

Kerry Washington

Washington set the trend with transparent black stockings /

“It is a very trendy dress, which has volume at the neckline, with drapes, the train makes a short and long effect. other detail trends are the black stockings in contrast to the dress, “he said loading

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

The couple displayed all their elegance on the gold carpet of the 2022 Emmys

In Romano’s words, “it is a dress with an American armhole, pleated in steel-colored silk satin, cut at the waist and flared. It has details of braids at the waist and neckline. It suits him”.

Sebastian Stan

The Pam & Tommy actor was one of the most praised during the night

Commenting on this outfit, Dinar was blunt: “10 points, impeccable”.

Britt Lower

Despite showing off glitter, the designers did not approve of her look /

“It is an opaque golden dress with reliefs of embroidery, with an opening on the sides, revealing part of the belly and back. Also a trend model for which she can wear bare skin, another detail the gloves that make her discreet entree “, he highlighted Dinar and added: “I don’t like the gender and how that dress looks on her. In black and in plain embroidered fabric, with discreet beads, it would look fantastic”.

Nicole Byer

The comedian was not up to the evening, according to the experts

“Yes, this look represents how never to dress for a gala. Wrapped in too much gender without styling, it is not known if it is a gathered skirt or a mega palazzo (both ill-advised cases) and with a completely misplaced drag layer bustier. Not to copy this look”, Profumo warned.

Ariel Dumas y Andrew Ecker

The writer of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” and his companions shone too much on the golden carpet /



“They wear a litmus paillette catsuit, which seems like a costume to me and I don’t think it’s new, or cool… combined with the kimono. It seems to me a look where they play and draw attention to what they wear, but as a haute couture designer, I do not like it”, stated Roman.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson was played for a risky look made by Louis Vuitton

This dress got a big “no” from Dinar. “I don’t know what they wanted to do with this square, compotera jacket, integrated with a bias skirt on the hip. They are two 2 pieces. really horrible cut”.

Kaley Cuoco y Tom Pelphrey

With a Dolce & Gabbana, the actress Kaley Cuoco received strong criticism

“She in a quinceanera dress art deco, with volumes and in bubblegum pink. Also with an overskirt with more volume. A cult of error”, Analyzed Profumo.

Jerrod Carmichael

The Emmy winner for “Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special” didn’t get the same accolades for his clothing.

“It’s a big ‘no’ and let’s hope that this skin is synthetic because otherwise it’s serious! I think he is playing and attracting attention; but it generates something negative for meRoman assured.

KEEP READING:

The looks of the golden carpet of the Emmys 2022

The faces of the streaming era that now conquer the 2022 Emmys

Emmy Awards 2022: all the winners of the great night of American television