The Best Attack On Titan Episodes So Far, Ranked

8. “Shut Fight” Season 2, Episode 7

Eren and the Armored Titan get into some shut fight, because the title of this episode suggests. In the meantime, the Colossal Titan is letting off some steam like Bennett in Commando, which burns most of the scouts and retains them from delivering the coup de grace. As this is occurring, the Armored Titan is getting the higher hand with Eren, however Eren manages to grapple with him, turning the tide. In the long run, although, the Colossal Titan makes use of his personal burning physique to help the Armored Titan.

Once more, Season 2 is type of weak, however this battle is sort of a chess match, with the scouts and the Titans buying and selling assaults backwards and forwards. It’s up shut, it’s private, and it’s visceral, simply how I prefer it.