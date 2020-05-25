The Best Avatar: The Last Airbender Episodes, Ranked

Go away a Remark
Reward the Firelord! Avatar: The Last Airbender is lastly again on Netflix. It’s been a very long time coming, however the biggest animated TV collection of all time (we are able to debate this, however I’m proper) is out there for all of the individuals who have but to look at it, and likewise for all of the individuals who have already watched it 1,000,000 and one instances already.
And whereas, sure, I do choose The Legend of Korra (Boo all you need), I’ll by no means, ever, ever develop bored with watching Avatar. Everyone has their favourite episode, and the way may they not? The present is so numerous and has such a deep lore that everyone is certain to choose some episodes over others. However whereas one or two of your favorites won’t be on this listing, I assure that no less than a few of your favorites will certainly be on right here. However sufficient of my yammering. Yip yip! Let’s go! Oh, and minor spoilers forward.
10. The Painted Girl, Guide 3, Episode 3
Avatar at all times had lots to say a couple of myriad of matters, and “The Painted Girl” is their environmental episode. A spirit generally known as the Painted Girl watches over a fishing village. However when the Fireplace Nation comes alongside years later and builds a manufacturing unit that pollutes the river, the spirit disappears. So Katara dons make-up identical to the Painted Girl and offers the village hope.
I simply love Katara episodes, and this one is all about her. Her brother, Sokka, is all like, let’s simply maintain going, as a result of he thinks that in the event that they defeat the Fireplace Nation, they can assist this village in the long term. However Katara desires to assist the villagers now, and he or she convinces the others to assist her, too. I additionally simply love the ending, which I received’t spoil right here. However I’ll say this—a spirit by no means actually leaves. It simply waits within the wings for somebody new to find it.
9. The Firebending Masters, Guide 3, Episode 13
Aang must study firebending, quick! And Zuko can be an awesome trainer. Buuut, properly, by this level of the story, Zuko’s not offended, and anger at all times fueled his firebending. So Aang and Zuko journey to the Solar Warriors temple the place they encounter the final two dragons in existence. The dragons are scary at first, however they present the true method of firebending, and each Aang and Zuko study that fireside doesn’t essentially want anger to gasoline it. It simply wants ardour.
This episode has my favourite second in the complete collection with the epic dragon dance. I additionally love how far Zuko has come as a personality—he’s gone from scorching head to relax dude. If the long run live-action present is only a recreation of the cartoon, then this episode has the potential to both be actually lame, or extraordinarily epic. All of it simply is dependent upon the CG.
8. The Avatar and the Fireplace Lord, Guide 3, Episode 6
Aang learns in regards to the historical past of Avatar Roku. It seems that the earlier Avatar is perhaps the rationale why the 100 yr warfare began within the first place. Avatar Roku was as soon as pals with Fireplace Lord Sozin. When Roku grew older, he spared Sozin life’s although he turned out to be an actual SOB. The story builds to a volcanic eruption, with Avatar Roku really FIGHTING A VOLCANO. We additionally study in regards to the genocide of the Air nomads. All in all, a riveting episode.
I like studying in regards to the previous avatars, and this episode goes so deep into the lore that it expanded the universe tenfold. Plus, I simply should say it once more, however Avatar Roku fights a volcano. You don’t get far more badass than that.
7. The Blue Spirit, Guide 1, Episode 13
Following the episode, “The Storm,” Sokka is tremendous sick and delirious, and Katara is taking good care of him. However she will get sick, too! So Aang must get some herbs (or so he thinks), however winds up getting captured. He’s damaged out by anyone in a creepy blue masks, and after we study who the individual behind the masks is, it adjustments the entire collection.
I like how a lot this story travels, as even Momo has an goal. Plus, “The Storm” and this episode actually put the present on one other degree with its storytelling. Oh, and Aang airbends along with his mouth! It’s at all times cool to see new abilities in instances of duress. The Blue Spirit was additionally one of many solely issues that the abysmal film really obtained proper, so this episode has that going for it, too.
6. Sozin’s Comet: Half 4 – Avatar Aang, Guide 3, Episode 21
The last episode of the collection, I received’t reveal an excessive amount of, however all people has their second. Toph and Sokka (and Suki!) with the airships, Katara an Zuko battling Azula, and naturally Aang’s epic battle with Fireplace Lord Ozai. So far as collection finales go, this one lives as much as the hype.
Lots of people would most likely decide the previous episode over this one, however I actually love how this episode closes every part out. Particularly Aang in his Avatar state. It nearly turns into a kind of Dragon Ball Z battle between him and Ozai, which is totally thrilling to look at.
5. The Siege of the North: Half 2, Guide 1, Episode 20
The conclusion to Guide 1 is a becoming conclusion certainly. Admiral Zhao slays an important determine, and waterbenders lose their skills to bend. Aang will get pissed off due to this and goes into his Avatar state. He then wrecks the Fireplace Nation’s ships and places issues again so as. Princess Yue additionally offers Sokka a kiss earlier than sacrificing herself for the higher good.
The Siege is a implausible end result of every part that takes place in Guide 1. We additionally get a substantial amount of plot growth in relation to the spirits, which I’m at all times a fan of. And in contrast to “Sozin’s Comet: Half 4” , Siege Half 2 is left on a satisfying cliffhanger that will get you pumped for Guide 2.
4. Zuko Alone, Guide 2, Episode 7
Zuko has been banished from the Fireplace Nation. He travels to the Earth Kingdom, which doesn’t know that he’s from the Fireplace Nation. He finally ends up staying with a household that takes him in and exhibits him kindness. Zuko helps the household towards some troopers, however doing so reveals his skills, which will get him shunned.
“Zuko Alone” is a kind of episodes that basically elevates Avatar from simply being a “child’s present.” We get a substantial amount of emotional depth from a flashback scene involving Zuko’s mom, and we see the consequences of warfare on a floor degree. There’s additionally an exceptional episode on The Legend of Korra known as “Korra Alone” that’s related because it’s extra about inner battle than exterior. However whichever episode you select, you possibly can’t go incorrect. They’re each nice.
3. The Tales of Ba Sing Se, Guide 2, Episode 15
What I consult with because the Pulp Fiction episode, “The Tales of Ba Sing Se” is cut up into a number of tales. Toph and Katara are having a lady day, Zuko is shy on a date, and Momo has some harrowing goals. Aang and Sokka even have some foolish adventures. However an important story entails Iroh and his useless son, which at all times makes me tear up.
This episode has the saddest second in the complete collection after we see Iroh crying over his son and singing. Not many exhibits really transfer me to the purpose of tears, however Avatar does. And this section is simply proof of why.
2. The Puppetmaster, Guide 3, Episode 8
One phrase. Bloodbending. Crew Avatar goes to a spooky city and meet a lady named Hama. Hama is a waterbender, however she additionally is aware of a darkish method that she teaches to an impressionable Katara. Sadly, Katara is compelled to make use of this method on Hama, although she feels that it’s evil to take action. Hama doesn’t thoughts dropping so long as she passes down her evil data to anyone else. And now, Katara’s ceaselessly tainted.
I like when Avatar goes full darkish—which is why I like Korra—and that is the darkest the collection ever will get. Waterbending is meant to be fluid and exquisite. So the truth that you possibly can really torture folks with it’s creepy on a complete different degree.
1. The Storm, Guide 1, Episode 12
“The Storm” is the perfect episode of the collection because it’s the one which absolutely humanizes Aang and Zuko, who’re arguably the 2 finest characters on the present. Aang talks about his previous and the way he obtained caught in his iceberg within the first place (it’s due to a storm), and Iroh recounts how Zuko obtained his scar. Aang additionally has to save lots of Sokka from one other storm, which exhibits the Avatar getting over his fears and likewise exhibits large progress in his character growth.
This was the episode that obtained me to like Avatar. I’m obsessive about tales about reluctant leaders with shameful backstories, and Aang’s is a potent one. I additionally love how Zuko is proven to be so complicated and troubled. Each Aang and Zuko are in a method working from their pasts and likewise making an attempt to reside as much as folks’s expectations on the similar time. And it’s uncommon which you can hyperlink the hero to the villain in such a method that you simply really feel dangerous for each of them. That’s the ability of this episode, and why it’s my primary decide.
However I’m positive your picks are completely different from mine. Go away your favorites within the feedback under and why you’re keen on them a lot.
