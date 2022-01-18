The Best Award: Robert Lewandowski won the award for best player to Lionel Messi

The Pole beat Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah in the shortlist to win his second FIFA award in a row

Football dressed up for the delivery of The Best, the prizes created by the FIFA to distinguish the best of each year. On this occasion, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony took place virtually. Y Robert Lewandowski won the award for best player for the second consecutive year, above Lionel Messi y Mohamed Salah.

Once again, the production at the club level had a greater impact than what happened at the national team level, where Argentina, for example, lifted the Copa América. The Pole from Bayern Munich played 59 games in 2021, scoring 69 goals and signing 11 assists.

The ceremony began with images of what happened on the planet of football throughout the year. And with a short speech Gianni Infantino, president of the entity, highlighting the effort made by all the actors in the discipline in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first to be awarded was Christine Sinclair, the historic forward of the Canadian team, 38 years old: received The Best in recognition of her career. It comes from obtaining the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Chilean Christiane Endler, from Olympique de Lyon, struck and won the award for best goalkeeper of the year, becoming the first Latin American to achieve it. “I am very proud,” she said, who beat Ann-Katrin Berger (Germany – Chelsea), Stephanie Lynn Marie Labbé (Canada – Rosengard / PSG), Hedvig Lindahl (Sweden – Atlético de Madrid) and Alyssa Naeher (United States – Chicago Red Stars).

Immediately afterwards, the Senegalese Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) won the statuette for the best goalkeeper of 2021. The title in the Champions League was key for him to relegate the great candidate, Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy – Milan / PSG) and Manuel Neuer (Germany – Bayern Munich).

Argentina celebrated the fact of winning the Puskas award for the best goal of the year: the author, Erik Lamela, with a great rabona with the Tottenham shirt against Arsenal. “I’m very happy, at the time I didn’t think about it too much, I realized that it was special when I saw my teammates and the public”Said the former River, 29, who today plays for Sevilla. Yaya Touré was in charge of announcing the award for the midfielder, who beat the Czech Patrick Shick and Mehdi Taremi.

The Argentine kept the award at the ceremony of The Best

The premio Fair Play it was for the Denmark squad and for the medical staff, who saved the life of Christian Eriksen in the first match of the European Championship, when he suffered a cardiac episode. The Danish and Finnish fans, in turn, were recognized for their attitude in the midst of the crisis, when they converged with chants to pay tribute to Eriksen, at that time, fighting for his life. Emma Hayes (England-Chelsea) won the award for best coach of the year. And his male colleague at the English club, Thomas Tuchel, was left with the scepter over Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) and Roberto Mancini (Italy national team), a sign that voters once again prioritized what happened at the club level.

Two Argentines appeared in the FIFA ideal 11: Stephanie Banini, in the female branch, and Lionel Messi, in the masculine. “It is an honor for me to belong to this team,” said the Mendoza.

The Spanish Alexia Putellas, star of Barcelona, ​​won the award for best player as well as the Ballon d’Or. She surpassed her teammate Jennifer Beautiful Y to the Australian of Chelsea Sam Kerr.

While the award for the best player in the world according to FIFA was being developed, La Pulga suffered from some technical flaws

The eyes of the planet were mainly on the men’s category that awarded the best soccer player of 2021. After an official nomination of 11 stars, the list was limited to three candidates: the Argentine Lionel Messi, the Polish Robert Lewandowski and the egyptian Mohamed Salah. And again the Pole was left with the bronze, unlike what happened in the Golden Ball, when the winner was Rosario. who had already been awarded by FIFA in 2019.

It was the first time in this installment that Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of 2016 and 2017, was not among the ternados. But nevertheless, He ended up being recognized at the end for having become the top scorer at national team level.

On this occasion the votes were composed of four equal parts. One, from the fans, who were able to choose their favorites on the official page of The Best, another of the votes cast by the captains of the teams that are part of FIFA, another by the coaches of those teams and the last, by a journalist from each nation.

FIFA celebrates the release of The Best (Reuters)

all prizes

Male Footballer of the Year

Robert Lewandowski (Polonia – Bayern Múnich)

Female Footballer of the Year

Alexia Putellas (Spain – Barcelona)

Men’s Soccer Coach of the Year

Thomas Tuchel (Alemania – Chelsea)

Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year

Emma Hayes (England-Chelsea)

goalkeeper of the year

douard Mendy (Senegal – Chelsea)

Archer of the Year:

Christiane Endler (Chile – PSG / Lyon)

Premio Puskás

Érik Lamela (Tottenham vs. Arsenal, Premier League) -winner-

Patrik Shick (Czech Republic vs. Scotland, European Championship)

The Czech Republic footballer scored the best goal of the European Championship

Mehdi Taremi (Porto vs. Chelsea, Champions League)

