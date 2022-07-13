The best beach volleyball point in history?: the incredible play that is all the rage on the networks

American Sara Hughes had an impressive performance



This week an incredible point from a game of beach volleyball female that took place during the World Championship of Roma held in June this year. The action, shared by thousands of users, had the North American as a great star Sara Hughes.

The American, paired with her compatriot Kelley Kolinskesurprised with his ability in a play during the victory against the Ecuadorian Ariana village y Karelys Simisterra 2-0 in the first round of the tournament. It is that in the 38-second video you can see the sacrifice of the receiver to spectacularly prevent the ball from touching the sand on several occasions.

There were six times that she threw herself to the ground to save the ball and on top of that it was she who closed the point with a fantastic cross shot. Seeing the entire play, it seems that each shot of the South Americans is going to end up breaking the American, who in an incredible way always manages to reach the ball and give it to her teammate.

Hundreds of users commented on it and congratulated the player for her spectacular performance. Even more than one confessed that she would have been lost considering the effort made by the volleyball player in each save. The truth is that the American duo that won that match in two sets said goodbye to the tournament in the quarterfinals, after falling 2-0 to the Swiss couple. The champions were the Brazilians Duda y Ana Patricia.

