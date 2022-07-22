The best board games with cats for when you finish playing Stray

Now that many of you have already been able to enjoy the benefits of Stray on PC and PS5, the time has come to continue enjoying the company of cute crawlies in the real world. For this we have created a selection with the best board games with cats that you can enjoy alone, with family or with friends.

Adventures with cats as protagonists, cat treasure hunts, becoming an old cat, sewing quilts for them to cuddle up with and even setting up your own cat cafe. Here you have the best board games with Stray cats.

The best board games with Stray cats

Exploding Kittens

Players: from 2 to 5.

from 2 to 5. Recommended age: 7 years or more.

Probably the most famous board game with cats that you can face. A hilarious card game based on chance and a bit of strategy in which the rules are learned quickly and the games fly. It is, broadly speaking, the ONE of our age.

By drawing cards we will get new cats with abilities that will serve to annoy the opponent or avoid death when an explosive cat touches us. The piques and laughs are more than guaranteed in both the NSFW version and the family version (and all its expansions).





The Island of the Cats

Players: from 1 to 4.

from 1 to 4. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

Few games will you find more beautiful than The Island of the Cats. Here the idea is that we take advantage of the tile shape of the kittens in a kind of Tetris that we will have to fit over the holes in our ship.

A good dose of resource management and piece placement for those who don't want to rack their brains too much looking for something to play with as a family.





Cat Cafe

Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 10 years or more.

Cat cafe lovers can now compete to create the best Cat Cafe from the city. By taking advantage of the luck that marks the dice, we will have to draw different objects that attract the attention of the crawlers to get as many points as possible.





Calico

Players: from 1 to 4.

from 1 to 4. Recommended age: 10 years or more.

If you’re a fan of tile-laying games (and cats), you’re in luck. Calico It has become an essential classic thanks to its simple rules and short and relaxed games that rarely exceed half an hour.

Here the idea is to create the most appetizing quilts for our cats by sewing tiles with different patterns and colors. If you create the right combinations you will get the attention of the kittens and you will add more points at the end of the game.





Root

Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 10 years or more.

There are not only cats in Root, but just because of how good it is, it’s worth giving it a spot here. In this asymmetrical game, each player will take on a specific role and, in turn, will only have to worry about one objective to win the game.

There is an eagle that must control the largest number of territories, a raccoon with hidden intentions, and of course also a cat that must build as many buildings as possible to win.





Spicy

Players: from 2 to 6.

from 2 to 6. Recommended age: 10 years or more.

Both the kawaii version with cute crawlies and the original version, full of big cats in Asian tattoo format, are available, but in both the idea is very similar. Spicy is a card game where deceiving the enemy is key.

Playing cards face down, and making bets on what the rest of the players have, you will have to try to guess if the number or the spice that the opponents are declaring is real or a bluff.





Cat Lady

Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

We close with Cat Ladyanother nice card game that invites us to become a cat lover who will be proclaimed the winner the more happy cats he has in his possession.

By drawing cards that include food, toys, costumes, and kittens, you must have enough hobbies and cover the basic needs of all the cats you get so as not to end up with hungry or angry cats.




