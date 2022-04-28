If you are into playing online games, we are sure that you also play online chess. If not, then you are not doing yourself a favour. Online games like chess are as engaging as offline ones.

Moreover, they have various benefits. One of the primary benefits of playing chess is that it increases IQ and develops intense problem-solving skills. Chess should be your go-to game if you face difficulty making decisions at the office or at home. It also boosts creativity and teaches you the importance of planning.

This is one game that is suggested by doctors as well. It is even said that chess helps in curing schizophrenia. If you want a taste of online chess, download chess game now.

If you face depression and anxiety, you should try playing online chess. Chess is also known to improve cognitive skills, develop memory, help in rehabilitation, improve self-confidence, help in foresight, etc. This blog will talk about some of the best chess players of all time. If you are thinking of playing online chess and making money, you need to know who they are and how they have honed the skill of playing chess with time.

Read on to know!!

1. Emanuel Lasker (1868-1941)

We will start with one of the most fantastic chess players – Mr. Lasker. This German mathematician and philosopher also had an interest in chess. He held the prestigious title of World Chess Champion for no less than 27 years – from 1894-to 1921.

He saw many challengers or opponents come and go while he held his ground with this title! He was a chess guru and extremely intelligent.

He first came into existence by defeating Wilhelm Steinitz! Both of them were masters in this game and maintained a fierce rivalry.

2. Alexander Alekhine (1892-1946)

He is still remembered as the best grandmaster of all time in chess. Alexander Alekhine’s place in the history of chess is undeniable. This French-Russian chess luminary had the title of World Champion since 1927. Gurus in the field still remember his chess-playing style because he was very aggressive in his gameplay! He was indeed ahead of his time.

3. Mikhail Botvinnik (1911-1995)

He is yet another legend in the world of chess. He was the first top player from the Soviet Union. He held onto the title of world champion for 15 years. However, he lost two world championship matches to Mikhail Tal and Vasily Smyslov.

4. Mikhail Tal (1936-1992)

Tal was another giant in the chess world. Also, “The magician from Riga” he is still one of the most beloved chess players worldwide. He used to play in attacking mode as well. Tal is remembered for his great moves even today by the leading chess experts worldwide.

5. Bobby Fischer (1943-2008)

Robert James “Bobby” Fischer was the 11th World Chess Champion and many people’s champion of champions. He is a great sportsman of all time. He is a legend, which was evident from his young age only! At 13, Bobby won “The Game of the Century” and became the youngest GM back then.

6.Anatoly Karpov (1951 – present)

Anatoly Karpov was the man Fischer refused to defend his title against in 1975. He reigned from 1975 to 1985 and then from 1993 to 1999. He is still known for his resourcefulness and ruthless conversion of most minute advantage!

Another name in the field includes Garry Kasparov.

7.Vladimir Kramnik (1975 – present)

He is another legend in this gaming world. We should follow his style if we are serious about winning a chess game. His crushing endgame expertise helped him reign the chess world from 2000-to 2007. His cool-headed precision is also something to learn.

8. Judit Polgár (1976 – present)

The strongest female chess player – Hungary’s Judit Polgár! She is an inspiration to all budding chess players. She is one of the three talented sisters, including Susan Polgár and Judit Polgár. Judan didn’t compete for the Women’s World Champion title. She mainly took part in men’s tournaments, etc.

She broke into the world’s top 10 records in 1996.

9. Viswanathan Anand (1969 – present)

He is one of the most loved chess players of all time. He hails from India, and he has been a significant face in world chess championships. He became India’s first grandmaster at 18! He also became the FIDE World Chess Champion in 2002.

10.Magnus Carlsen (1990 – present)

He has been there for quite some time and has been the world’s no.1 since the year 2010 and reigning World Champion since 2013. His dominating playing style is loved by many!

Other honourable mentions include Paul Morphy, Wilhelm Steinitz, Maia Chiburdanidze, Hou Yifan, Boris Spassky, and Vera Menchik.

FAQs

Who is the best chess player to date?

This depends on perception and what best means to you. While some say, Garry Kasparov, others will say Magnus Carlsen. There are many other players like Mikhail Tal whose attacking style is mention-worthy! Moreover, Anand has a significant impact on kids and budding chess players.

Is online chess good?

Yes, you will love playing online chess. It is as engaging as offline chess games. They are great for sharpening the brain muscles.

To learn more, start following the online gaming apps. The surge is here to stay, which is evident from this Forbes blog.