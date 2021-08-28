The best Chicharito memes that unleashed the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United

Hernández is one of the recent icons of the devil club (Photo: Twitter / @ManUtd_Es)

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the summer market. His move to Manchester United It is one of the most impressive in recent times. Returning to the club where his star was born is not a small thing and although he arrives at 36 years old, it is something that excites the world of football. His influence led the networks to even link him with Javier Chicharito Hernández, who currently maintains an alloy only of memories with the Red Devils.

The adventure of Chicharito for United started in 2010 after a brilliant season with Chivas. His arrival in England, in addition to being enthusiastic about sports issues, was something that happened for the first time, a Mexican in the historic club that embodied cultural elements of the nation, from the nickname itself, the player was already winning.

With the arrival of CR7, former fans of the club “came back” and remembered Javier’s visit to Manchester (Photo: Twitter / @ streber10)

The “fervent and old” love for United could also be seen on social media (Photo: Twitter / @ gxbrielbernxl)

The canterano of the sacred flock knew how to earn his place in the club and the fans, that place that he won in the English city is something that has characterized Javier during his career. While it didn’t come with the superstar poster, He knew how to become an element loved by the public, and also a functional player for a coach like Sir Alex Ferguson.

He defended the shirt of the Red Devils from 2010 to 2014 and in that period he played a total of 157 games in which he was able to pierce the nets 59 times– Your highest quota at any club you’ve been to. You can also presume that gscored two league titles, three Community Shields, and reached a Champions League final, which he lost against Barcelona.

Some believe that only Hernández is missing for the squad to be perfect (Photo: Twitter / @ monecarpizo)

The return of the prodigal son, this is how some people catalog Cristiano’s return to the club where he began to forge his legend at the highest level. Although the Portuguese has nothing to prove, this is one of the biggest challenges he faces in his career: shine and succeed where you once did, but with an even higher degree of competition.

It is no lie that the Premier League has returned to its best level in recent years. Some of the best clubs in Europe are in this league and the real competition is for more than one or two teams. Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal,Tottenham y el United, in addition to the other clubs that can beat any of these, but perhaps, because of the teams they cannot maintain the regularity of this big six.

Ronaldo will have an extremely competitive team with players like Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernández, in addition to the recent incorporations of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. Yet some still believe that the missing piece is The chicharito.

Cristiano and Chicharito shared a dressing room in Madrid in 2014 (Photo: Twitter / @ millanach6)

Currently the destinations of Hernández, Ronaldo and Manchester United they are really far away. The continuity of the Mexican has not even been able to manifest itself in his current club, LA Galaxy. Since his arrival he has been able to play 22 games and score 12 goals, and despite these numbers has been the target of criticism and pressure even for issues outside the field.

Of this situation, Internet users also used to create memes that ironic the situation. It is clear that the arrival of the Mexican is unfeasible, but humor makes everything possible, at least in a fantasy setting. That’s how big was the impact of CR7 arriving in Manchester.

Some took the opportunity to mock the situation of the Mexican in Los Angeles (Twitter / @ _ saulenrique)

