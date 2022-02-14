The best commercials that were seen at halftime of Super Bowl LVI

After difficult years marked by the pandemic, the advertising made a grandiose comeback in the Super Bowl LVI which included the return of big brands and celebrities. At an average of $6.5 million for half a minute, according to several US portals, the chain NBC that retransmits this final of the NFL would have achieved a turnover greater than the $500 billion.

After last year’s drop, ad prices have risen an average of 18% this year, an excellent sign of the appetite for this monument of American sport. Several brands that years ago had put aside the Super Bowllike razors Gillette (16 years) or fries Lay’s (17 years old), decided to return. Automakers like Nissan, That The BMWas well as digital travel agencies Booking, Expedia or the vacation home rental portal Vrbo.

Budweiser – Super Bowl Teaser 2022

“It is a vote of confidence for 2022, the year of the return of travel”, explained the president of Expedia (of which Vrbo is a subsidiary), Jon Gieselman, in a statement sent to the AFP news agency.

Zeus & Hera – Bmw Usa (Official Video)

After a political 2020, with ads bought above all by the US presidential hopefuls, Donad Trump and Michael Bloomberg, 2021 was even more marked by the pandemic, reflecting the state of mind of the country, between the virus and a convalescing economy.

Lay’s – “Big Fan” Super Bowl Lvi Commercial Teaser #1

For the first time in 37 years, the brewery Budweiser he skipped the event, preferring to allocate his budget to promoting the CPVID-19 vaccination campaign. Coke Y Pepsi were also absent. After two years of coronavirus, “our goal is to highlight the perseverance and determination of the country and show that by coming together, we can move forward,” said Daniel Blake, vice president of Budweiser.

“A Lot In Common” – At&t Fiber

“The country and the world have just gone through a very difficult period (…), it is the right time for a light approachsays Charles Taylor. “This year you will not see (in the ads) people with masks or conversations about the virus or political speeches,” Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University, had anticipated.

Booking.com – Idris Calls His Legendary Spokes-blokes For Advice

The ads show a Arnold Schwarzenegger embodying Zeus, or the actor Zac Efron like a hairy fisherman chased by a sea monster. “No one comments on the commercials that run during ‘Le Bachelor,’” says Tim Calkins. “But the Super Bowl, it’s different. The level of care is incredible. it’s easy to get lost. For this reason, this year, the announcements play it safe.

Kia Ev6 – Robot Dog Super Bowl Full Commercial

Some brands have seen their notoriety grow by 24% thanks to a 30-second ad in the Super Bowl, according to the Kantar agency. In addition to the faithful, the start-ups are looking to capture a little light in this great final between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. Nearly 40% of advertisers were newbies, including cryptocurrencies, electric vehicles and sports betting platforms, three sectors of the US economy with tailwinds.

Road To Super Bowl Lvi – Pepsico

It is possible that the advertising has migrated to the Internet, with its personalized approach to each consumer, but nothing replaces the Super Bowl. “You can buy space on Facebook and know exactly who is going to play, where Internet users are going to go”, says Tim Calkins, “but doing advertising during the Super Bowl, is something else. You build a brand.”

Flamin’ Hot – -Paw Prints- Super Bowl Lvi Trailer #3

The grand finale takes place at SoFi Stadium in California. In addition to the franchises, there was also the presentation of great artists such as Eminem and Snoop Dog. The event is broadcast on ESPN2 and Star+

Amazon’s Big Game Commercial- Mind Reader

With information from AFP

