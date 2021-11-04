The best costumes that Tibu Jarocho, the Veracruz mascot, wore in Liga MX

Tibu Jarocho, one of the most beloved pets by the Mexican fans. (Photo: Twitter / TibuJarocho)

Tibu Jarocho founded the essence of Red Sharks of Veracruz in his last step through the MX League. Even before the Buenos Aires club was disaffiliated from the First Division of Mexico, in December 2019, the mascot became one of the most recognized in the Mexican Republic; not only for the followers of the shark group, but for the bulk of the Aztec football spectators.

His creativity distinguished him as a pillar of the School. At the same time, he erected it as that indispensable element off the court: the special additive and factor without which nothing made sense. The man behind the mask that drove the frenzy of the red and blue fans, in order to deploy their support to the field of play.

In addition to encouraging those present in the stands of the Luis “Pirata” de la Fuente Stadium, located in Boca del Río, Veracruz, obtained recognition thanks to the outfits that glittered every fortnight. Even in the most difficult stages of the Veracruz team, he never stopped innovating. Maybe the twice monarch of Mexico fell, but the fans needed to identify with the hero of the disguise.

Tibu Jarocho as a rumbero in the Veracruz Carnival, (Photo: @ TibuJarocho / Twitter)

Juan Carlos Rodriguez Loyo He took the initiative to delve into his passions and adapt to the trends of the moment, in order to transfer them to the field. He had previously served as Yeyo The Falcon, the mascot of the extinct Red Hawks of Veracruz from National Professional Basketball League of Mexico (LNBP).

Hobbyist mexican wrestling, modified the model of the Tibu Jarocho to show off a fusion with the distinctive costumes of some pankration gladiators. Among them, it served as Mistery King, a San Diego-born legend who belongs to the ranks of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

On the other hand, he also alluded to La Parka, banner of Wrestling Triple A (AAA). Like a Psycho Clown, the current face of the Star Caravan. He also personified the two most recent facets of the Joker: at Jared Leto on Suicide Squad and to the one of Joaquin Phoenix Produced by Todd Phillips.

Tibu Jarocho as La Parka, Rey Mysterio and Psycho Clown. (Photo: @ TibuJarocho / Twitter)

Another of his most characteristic clothes was that of Goku, character of Dragon Ball. Without evading those of Thor and Thanos from Marvel, That from the movie Andres Muschietti and Miguel Hidalgo in the celebrations for the Independence of Mexico. In turn, certain alternative facets such as rumbero in the Veracruz Carnival, angel, mariachi and shaman, when the jarocha squad went through the streak of 41 games without winning.

One of his most memorable postcards was created in TV Azteca, because it appeared in the program The protagonists next to Christian Martinoli, Luis Roberto Alves “Zague” and Carlos Guerrero “The Warrior”. At one point in his career, he shared a photograph with Jorge Campos “The Immortal”, to which he also dedicated a later special kit.

The mascot of the Red Sharks of Veracruz living with Jorge Campos (Photo: Twitter / @ TibuJarocho)

Once the Red Sharks of Veracruz they disappeared from the maximum Mexican circuit, Tibu Jarocho he put aside his gray skin to change to red, since he did not own the rights to it. Then it was announced with the Club Veracruzano de Futbol Tiburon from Mexican Football League, which did not end up being consolidated.

In the present, Rodriguez Loyo He continues to do what he does best: support. In the diamond like Pachi, mascot of The Eagle of Veracruz from Mexican Baseball League (LMB). Outside of Beto Avila Sports Park, organizes altruistic collections for retirement homes for the elderly, collects toys for infants and clothes for the homeless.

