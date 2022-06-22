The best Cyberpunk 2077 mod arrives 2 years later but adds a mechanic that should be official, and I’ll show you how to install it

Cyberpunk 2077 has not had them all with it since its arrival in stores on past 2020. What was expected to be the most massive work of the Polish studio CD Projekt RED after the good welcome from The Witcher 3 just 5 years earlier, she became a huge nightmare.

Even so, since this February 2022 we can enjoy what could be considered a 1.0 version of the game —the one we should have received in December 2020—, and although the mods do not number in the hundreds as might be expected, this one surpasses all. We talk about the work of mud jackhumbert on GitGub which gives us the ability to drive cars through the Night City sky.

While it’s something that seems inherent to a cyberpunk experience, the RPG limited driving to 4 wheels and the ground, even though we could see certain aerial vehicles touring the city. Now, the user has managed to modify certain cars in the game to attach thrusters and tour Night City from the air.

In the purest style of the DeLorean from Back to the Future, the wheels will fold and 4 propellers will be visible to start the flight, all with just Press a button. Of course, for the moment, the mod is in a phase of anticipated developmentso it is to be expected that we will find many bugs and certain imperfections that will be corrected over time.

How to install the mod

First we will have to descargar all the installation files that we will find on GitHub. Once this is done, we will have to extract the .zip file in a folder so you don’t lose any files. Lastly, just copy all files inside that folder in the game installation folder.

If you have one previous version of this mod in case you have followed the user’s work closely during the past months, you will have to follow the steps up to 2; and before continuing with the third one and placing the files in the game folder, you have to remove Folder r6/scripts/flight_control to make any previous trace disappear.