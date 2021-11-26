The best deals on VPN, hosting and domains for Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021 continues on Webedia and Genbeta. After the software, the services and the courses to learn programming or web design, among other things, come the offers in hosting, domains and VPN services.

Although it may not be something that interests such a high percentage of Internet users, renewing hosting or VPN is something that niche groups do, and it is advisable to choose services of proven quality and that they do not leave thrown to the first of change. This is the best we have found.





VPN





NordVPN One of the best VPNs has been offering large discounts for years depending on the time the service is purchased. If we opt for a one-year discount, We will save 58%, with a single payment of 76.33 euros . Choosing two years, the savings rises to 72%, and the payment would be 81.25 euros. You can purchase the different plans here. NordVPN states on its website that discounts end in a few hours.

ExpressVPN . Along with NordVPN, ExpressVPN is my favorite VPN, and it offers 15 months of service for 88.65, a 49% savings compared to its usual price, 172.25 euros. You can buy it here.

TunnelBear also offer a big discount this time. Specifically, a 67% on their VPN service , which remains for a year at $ 39.99, which is a considerable drop compared to offers in other years.

Surfshark offers a 83% off , leaving your 24 + 3 month plan at 53.25 euros, which is like paying 1.97 euros per month. You can buy it here.

VPN Unlimited. It is a service that we have been able to use a lot and it has been very satisfactory for its speed and the number of servers it offers around the world. His offer, effective until November 28, is a discount to have VPN Unlimited for life for $ 99.99.

Hosting

Raiola





In Raiola, who offer support from Spain, they are doing Black Friday with up to 40% discount on hosting and 30% on VPS servers.

The offer ranges from the ‘Home SSD Hosting’, with a cost of 39.27 euros per year, to the ‘Pro SSD Hosting’, which costs 78.87 euros per year. With the first we will have a plan of 1 single domain, 5 GB of web space, 100 GB of transfer, 1 GB of RAM, 10 email accounts and 50% of 1 CPU. With the ‘Pro’, we can have up to 30 domains, 30 GB of web space, 500 GB of transfer, 1 GB of RAM, 80% of 1 CPU and 50 email accounts. Additionally, they also have superior advanced hosting plans with SSD and reseller hosting with SSD. Additionally, they also have superior advanced hosting plans with SSD and reseller hosting with SSD.

Web company





At Webempresa they celebrate Black Friday great discounts of 70%. You have your plans divided into ‘WordPress Hosting’, ‘Elastic Hosting’, ‘Woocommerce Hosting’ and ‘Web Hosting’.

With Worpress they offer special anti-hacking rules, account caging to isolate the hosting and backups every four hours. Plan M, basic, is 47.40 euros per year, and offers 5 GB in SSD disks, 200 GB of monthly transfer and recommended for about 30,000 visits. The ‘XL Plan’, goes up to 149.40 euros, and increases the storage to 20 GB, gives 800 GB of monthly transfer and is recommended for 100,000 visits.

Siteground





Siteground currently has a big discount of 80%. In their offer we find ‘Web Hosting’, ‘WordPress Hosting’ and ‘WooCommerce Hosting’.

Within them, three similar plans are offered between categories in price. The first is what they call ‘Startup’, which offers a website with 10 GB of storage, essential WordPress features such as a free Cloudflare CDN and that has about 10,000 visits per month. Its cost is 2.59 euros per month. ‘GrowBig’ is the medium plan, and at a cost of 4.59 euros per month, it is suitable for several websites, has 20 GB of storage and is suitable for websites with 25,000 visits.

From here on, they also offer premium WordPress features like advanced backup on demand. Finally, there is the ‘GoGeek’ plan, which for 6.99 euros per month offers support for several websites, 30 GB of space and a traffic of 100,000 visits per month.

Hostgator





Hostgator is another provider that has 70% discounts on hosting in purchases through its website. It also divides its offering into ‘WordPress Hosting’, ‘Website Builder’, ‘Web Hosting’ and ‘VPS’.

Regarding the first, it has plans that range from $ 5.95 per month to $ 9.95 per month. The ‘Starter Plan’, the most basic, is intended for a website with 100,000 visits per month, and has 1 GB of backups, and SSL certificate and free domain included. The ‘Standard Plan’, which they recommend and is the intermediate one, doubles the offer of the basic one and goes up to $ 7.95 per month. Finally, there is the ‘Business Plan’, which goes up to three websites with 500,000 visits, and 3 GB of backup.

DonDominio





Mr.Domain has had offers these days, and has two domain packs until tonight. They are as follows:

start pack . Includes domain (to select between COM, ES, EU, CAT, NET and ORG) with a Basic hosting plan (1GB of web space, 15 email accounts of 1GB of space each, WordPress auto-installer …), together to a DonDominio Domain SSL certificate for 19.95 euros.

Pack Pro. Includes domain (to select between COM, ES, EU, CAT, NET and ORG) with a Professional hosting plan (5GB of web space, 20 email accounts of 10GB of space each, WordPress auto-installer …) and a DonDominio Domain SSL certificate for 29.95 euros.

