The best Doctor Who TV Easter Eggs to enjoy this Easter

As we strategy Easter, it’s necessary to keep in mind that the best Easter Eggs generally aren’t made from scrumptious chocolate – particularly when it comes to the world of popular culture.

No, today you’re as seemingly to hear “Easter Egg” used as a time period to describe in-jokes, references and callbacks hidden inside your favorite motion pictures and TV exhibits, which – like their milk-chocolate cousins – have to be hunted down by followers.

However this Easter at RadioTimes.com we’ve accomplished that tough be just right for you. Over the following few days we’ll be bringing you a number of the best hidden Easter Eggs from TV exhibits and movies that we’ve unearthed over time, in addition to some new treats that we’ll be showcasing for the very first time.

Look out for #RadioTimesEasterEgg throughout our channels till Easter to comply with all of the releases, however for now put together to take a step again by way of time and area – as a result of for our first Easter Egg rewind, we’re delving into the world of Doctor Who.

Our Doctor Who Easter Egg decide– sequence 9 episode 3, Underneath the Lake

In a present with as lengthy and assorted a historical past as Doctor Who, it’s nigh-on unattainable to pick only one Easter Egg – even choosing one from a sequence is troublesome sufficient – however one in all our favourites of the previous few years was undoubtedly this mural from the Peter Capaldi period of the BBC sci-fi drama.

Showing within the background of 2015 episode Underneath the Lake, the mysterious portray depicts the crew of a crusing ship beneath assault from a brutal monster, foreshadowing the longer term assault on the underwater mine from dastardly villain The Fisher King (who bears an in depth resemblance to the creature).

However the Easter Egg-y goodness solely begins there. Word the color of the three sailors’ outfits, and also you’ll see they’re carrying the normal livery of Star Trek officers – gold for command, blue for science and medical, crimson for safety/engineering/expendability. And when you assume that’s a coincidence, the references to Gene Roddenderry’s sci-fi traditional don’t finish there.

At one level through the episode you may spot a serial quantity on a closing bay door – 1701 – which precisely matches the serial variety of the starship Enterprise, dwelling to Captain Kirk et al. And the gold jumper worn by Jenna Coleman’s companion Clara Oswald additionally appears to nod to the Starfleet colors, maybe hinting that she’s actually the one within the Captain’s chair when travelling with the Doctor…

Altogether, it’s an excellent meshing of two sci-fi champions that’ve each been round for over half a century, and a high Doctor Who Easter Egg for this yr’s festivities.

However why cease there? Right here’s masses extra Doctor Who-y Easter Egg goodness to occupy your time…

Don’t overlook to examine again this week for extra Easter Eggs from the world of TV and Movie – this is just the start…

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021