The best extensions for Google Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari of 2021

To continue with our review of the best of 2021, at Genbeta we have selected more than a dozen extensions for the most popular browsers that we found to be the best of the year, in the same way that we did with desktop applications.

The selection includes extensions for Chrome and Edge (and therefore other Chromium-based browsers like Opera, Brave or Vivaldi), and some for Firefox. We have spoken about all of them in Genbeta throughout 2021 and now we want to highlight them all in one place because they can be useful in many scenarios.





Ninja Cookie





If you want to eliminate cookie notices forever from your experience when browsing the Internet, look no further. In Genbeta we have tried extensions like “I don’t care about cookies” before, but this year we have discovered that Ninja Cookie is much more efficient and also is available for all major browsers, including Safari.

Sci-Hub X Now!





This extension is the perfect complement to have one-click access to any scientific paper you see on the web thanks to Sci-Hub. If you don’t know it, Sci-Hub is one of the most revolutionary websites the Internet has seen in recent years, also known as the “Pirate Bay” of science, it has been seeking for years to democratize access to millions of scientific articles found behind expensive paywalls.

Save image as Type





With this extension for Chrome and Edge you can save images from any website, automatically converting them to JPG, PNG or WebP. Its name is quite obvious and it is used for just that: saving images from the internet in the format we want, and not just the one in which they were uploaded.

Quickey Launcher

Better than bookmarks, sometimes one-touch quick access can dramatically change the way you use the browser. This is just what Quickey does, a launcher for Chrome’s new tab page that lets you launch any website with keyboard shortcuts, and can even assign a website to each letter on your keyboard to launch quickly.

Clipt





Clipt is an all-terrain and multiplatform clipboard that easily connects your computer with your mobile and vice versa. It is an application created by OneLab, the development group of the mobile device manufacturer OnePlus, so you need the Android app on your mobile and the Chrome extension. Clipt uses our Google account and Google Drive storage to function.

UBlacklist





This is an extension for Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari that lets you block any site from your Google results. If for any reason you never want to see some websites appear in your search results again, with this extension you can block them in just a couple of clicks.

Modern for Wikipedia





This is a great extension that allows you to redesign Wikipedia to your liking. Basically, what it does is offer you different color themes, different font sizes, and interface styles. You can combine as you want and end up with a quite original result and much more modern than the current Wikipedia.

LanguageTool





This is one of the best Chrome extensions for students. It is more than a simple spell checker since it also corrects all kinds of errors that go beyond spelling, such as grammar and style problems, and it does so in many languages, including Spanish.

Noisli





This is a simple extension for Google Chrome that offers a list of relaxing background sounds that can help you stay focused. It also integrates a timer (so that the music starts and stops according to our study schedule) and even a minimalist text editor to be able to write without distractions.

Screencastify





This is a very good tool to capture on video everything that happens on our screen or in a specific Chrome tab. We can even accompany the recording of our comments by microphone, a thumbnail of our webcam image and / or text or images that we add to the video once recorded.