The best features that a gaming monitor should have for the most demanding players

Choosing the perfect gaming monitor to take advantage of new generation video games is not a decision that can be taken lightly, so in this special, we give you some keys to choose the monitor that best suits your needs.

Let’s think about the best gaming monitors: what are they like and what features do they have? To choose the monitor correct that meets your needs as a gamer should not be complicated. In fact, LG, the No. 1 manufacturer in the market, makes it very easy with its LG UltraGear series, an innovative family with the best technology for gamers, which boasts of 1ms maximum response speed and to offer the better image quality in 4K UHD resolution and Nano IPS panels without the user having to sacrifice performance for their favorite games.

This peripheral is the window that reflects computer performance: its power and calculation capacity will be translated, as long as it measures up, on the screen. In the following article we analyze the four essential points to find the most suitable model. It might seem like a challenge to sort through so many specs, but we guarantee there won’t be any secret riddles to crack and no hidden dungeon traps. Here you will find a roadmap so you can enjoy everything you play, without stress and with very professional solutions that have even been designed to keep your desk free of cables.

Keys to buy a gaming monitor

The gaming monitor market has grown as much as its community. Beyond the canonical gaming PC, every day it is more common to find console gamers switching to the monitor and leaving the TV aside. To help you choose without confusion, we’re going to simplify what you need when choosing a monitor specifically designed for gaming. There are four key things to keep in mind:

Screen size and resolution



Frequency and response time



Ergonomics and protection technologies



Connectivities, with an emphasis on HDMI 2.1, the new generation standard

Screen size and resolution

There is a hierarchy for choosing the recommended number of inches for the type of distance you play or work. However, this rule is not always exact, as it depends on the resolution of the monitor. A) Yes, if you are too close to a Full HD panel, you may see the pixel array with the naked eye. It is therefore advisable to bet on higher resolutions.

For 25-27 inch monitors, it is recommended to keep a distance of 30-35 cm and bet on a resolution of 2,560 × 1,440p (QHD) or higher.



For panels from 32 to 34 inches, you can stand about 10 cm further away, making it the logical choice for a wide table or shared desktop. For this inch we recommend a resolution of 3440×1440p (WQHD) or jump to 3840×2160p (also known as Ultra High Definition).

Let’s think about three possible usage scenarios: Do you play games at a comfortable desk and occasionally use your monitor in mirror mode? The LG UltraGear Ergo 27GN88A, with QHD resolution and a 280cd/m² peak brightness capable of covering 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, it is a great option for those who need a comfortable peripheral that does not tire their eyes, thanks to its NanoIPS-panel.

If you don’t want to miss a single detail in your character’s textures and you play all kinds of releases, from Forza Horizon 5 to Destiny 2, the LG UltraGear 27GP950 is the best of the best for most desktops that require more power. resolution because they either work closer or because they need extra sharpness. It is a panel of 4K UHD compatible resolution with the latest technologies in dynamic frame synchronization AMD FreeSync Premium Pro y Nvidia G-Sync.

Now let’s think about playing and chatting at the same time, or broadcasting on Twitch while you’re trying to achieve a no-hit run in ‘Elden Ring’. For this type of gamer and for any user who needs extra size, it is best to look at the LG UltraGear UltraWide 34GN850, validated by the VESA DisplayHDR standard. This model raises the bet to 34 inches under one QHD resolutionbut changing the aspect ratio from 18:9 to 21:9, which results in up to 32% more screen thanks to its UltraWide format.

And in line with the latter, we must talk about panoramic monitors and ultrawide, those that have more width and allow a more stretched aspect ratio, from 16:9 to 21:9 or higher. This proportionally larger format is best viewed when it is adapted to the curvature of the human eye. Hence, many ultrapanoramics have a larger inch and a curvature ratio of 3000R —which determines the ideal maximum curvature for use, in this case up to 3 meters— or higher.

Frequency and response time: when you game at 4K resolution and at 1ms, change the story with NanoIPS panels

The size and resolution have a direct relationship to how we see the panel, but there are certain technologies that directly affect its behavior. And this is where we must put an extra eye if we want to avoid being given a cat for a hare.

The first is the Update frequency. This value measures the number of times per second the image is updated. A higher value results in a smoother image when viewing rapidly changing content. Of course, if the monitor employs dynamic frame sync or image interpolation technology, a smoother effect will be achieved without compromising performance or overloading the GPU.

The LG UltraGear 27GP950 and LG UltraGear Ergo 27GN88A models have a refresh rate of 144Hz (160Hz OC) and is also compatible, as we will see later, with the free AMD FreeSync Premium Pro standard and Nvidia G-Sync licensed technology, in addition to having an HDMI 2.1 port compatible with VRR. The LG UltraGear UltraWide 34GN850 model stands out above the average to have a refresh rate of 160Hz.

You do not have to choose anything: those who use equipment with Nvidia graphics will be able to benefit from G-Sync as long as use a DisplayPort connectionwhile those who use PCs with AMD graphics will have at your disposal the best of the latest version of FreeSync.

The second value to take into account is the response speed, which measures the time it takes for pixels to change color. Too slow a response speed will produce indirect adverse effects such as ghosting or the stutteringwhich are nothing more than “ghostly” traces or trails left by images when they move on the screen at a speed higher than the pixels are capable of changing.

And there is still an additional detail that we must take into account. The higher the resolution, the more pixels to move, resulting in a classic trade-off: more speed for less fidelity? Luckily, thanks to a monitor 4K UHD Nano IPS 1ms full speed responsiveness, it is no longer necessary to sacrifice image quality for high performance. It has both virtues: 1ms maximum response speed and the highest image quality.

The three LG monitors cited have a super fast value, a 1ms maximum response. When we say “1ms” as a standard value, we mean the time it takes for a pixel to go from gray to light gray again.

Many hours in front of the monitor? Look for comfort, ergonomics and versatility

While most gaming monitors rely on a fixed arm and hopefully a couple of tilt and pan options, rare is the peripheral that provides extensive tilt and height adjustments. LG’s Ergo family can boast a huge height range, from 0 to 130 mm in height, a rotation on its axis of -280 ~ 280º and up to -25 ~ 25º of positive and negative inclinationcompared to the usual 5º of conventional monitors.

These types of monitors are essential for illustrators and designers, for creative studios in general. But don’t lose sight of the central arm UltraGear models, whose design with minimal frames has been designed for those who want to build a desk with two or more screens.

Its effective screens, with almost invisible bezels, are compatible with each other to create a gigantic front. It’s not an option available to everyone, but it is a very juicy solution to turn your desktop into a real window to get the most out of shooters, sports games or simulators like Microsoft Flight Simulator. And of course, the three models mentioned (LG UltraGear Ergo 27GN88A, LG UltraGear 27GP950 y UltraGear UltraWide 34GN850) they have full compatibility with the VESA standard, to mount on a wall.

Monitor connectivity

A monitor is nothing without its connections. Ultimately, everything you’ll see on it depends on the quality and quantity of input ports you use. Forget the old DVI and VGA, what your gaming monitor needs To get the most out of it, do the following:

USB ports: Quality over quantity. We are talking about a monitor, not a PC tower. And there is no use having a hub with four USB ports if all of them are type A (also known as 3.0). However, if you have any USB-C port (ie 3.2 and up), you’ll have enough bandwidth to charge any device.



Quality over quantity. We are talking about a monitor, not a PC tower. And there is no use having a hub with four USB ports if all of them are type A (also known as 3.0). However, if you have any (ie 3.2 and up), you’ll have enough bandwidth to charge any device. HDMI: The HDMI 2.0 standard is the most common, but only with an HDMI 2.1 connection You will be able to take full advantage of the new generation Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles and their compatibility with technologies such as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) or ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). Keep this in mind: HDMI 2.0 has a limitation on traffic of up to 18 Gbps, while the new standard raises that amount to 48 Gbps .



The HDMI 2.0 standard is the most common, but only with You will be able to take full advantage of the new generation Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles and their compatibility with technologies such as VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) or ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode). Keep this in mind: HDMI 2.0 has a limitation on traffic of up to 18 Gbps, while the new standard raises that amount to . Display ports: The DP port is the essential alternative to HDMI for professional environments due to its robustness in data transmission. This 20-pin connector is essential. The 1.2 standard has a bandwidth of 17.2 Gbps, while the new 1.4 can with up to 32.4 Gbps training him up to 8K resolutions (7680×4320 pixels). A single port for your computer will be more than enough.



The DP port is the essential alternative to HDMI for professional environments due to its robustness in data transmission. This 20-pin connector is essential. The 1.2 standard has a bandwidth of 17.2 Gbps, while training him (7680×4320 pixels). A single port for your computer will be more than enough. Audio: Nor can the 3.5mm minijack connector be missing to be able to connect headphones or external audio equipment. Any of the three monitors mentioned above has it.

Partners oficiales del League Of Legends European Championship

If something works at a professional level, at a user level it will offer a superior result. And this maxim that we could apply to competition vehicles is also transferable to LG monitors, which have become official partners of the League Of Legends European Championship, the highest competitive category of Riot’s MOBA. If the best bet on LG, why not take that step and get a device that offers 1ms maximum response speed?