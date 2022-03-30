The best free introductory programming online courses perfect for beginners

If you want get started in the world of programming and become a developer, you can start from scratch just by having a PC and an Internet connection. In fact, according to recent studies less than half of programmers have college degrees.

If you want to be one of those who learn on their own but don’t know where to start, at Genbeta we’ll give you a hand with this selection of some of the best free online university courses to train you in computer science.





Important: all courses are in Spanish and taught by some of the most prestigious institutions in America and Spain. To take the courses you will need to create an account on the corresponding platform and in most cases you will have to look for the option to audit the course, this allows you to access classes and material for free. For evaluations and certifications, payment accounts are usually requested.

Programming for everyone (starting with Python)

A course of University of Michigan in which you will learn to program with Python no prerequisites. You will learn about variables, conditional execution, repeated execution, and how functions are used.

Android: Introduction to Programming

A course of Polytechnic University of Valencia in which you will learn to develop a sample application, “My Favorite Places,” to learn about the Android development environment and its elements.

Introduction to programming in Java: starting to program

A course of University Carlos III of Madrid in which you will learn the necessary concepts that will familiarize you with Java programming such as functional abstraction, the object-oriented programming paradigm (OOP) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

Introduction to game development with Unity

A course of Polytechnic University of Valencia in which you will learn to develop cross-platform video games using one of the most popular tools on the market, the Unity game engine.

Introduction to R

A course of Anahuac University Network which provides an introduction to the R language for data analysis with a hands-on approach from the start. At the end of the course you will be able to apply the tools provided in it in your organization or personally and at the same time, you will be prepared for more advanced R courses.





Introduction to C Programming: Functions and Pointers

A course of Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn how to make modular programs through functions and pointers in the C programming language, one of the most used.

Python: learn to program

A course of Polytechnic University of Valencia in which you will learn to program with Python from scratch. You will start knowing variables, loops and functions, until you get to handle text files.

Introduction to web application development

A course of Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn to develop a web application from scratch with different technologies such as HTML, CSS, Python, JSON, JavaScript and Ajax.

Introduction to Software Engineering

A course of Autonomous University of Madrid in which you will learn about the different development phases that a computer project goes through, as well as the management activities necessary to successfully complete the project.

Introduction to cybersecurity

A course of Rosario University in which you will obtain the knowledge demanded by the industry in several of the most important areas of cybersecurity: security in software development, cryptography, ethical hacking and computer forensics.

Introduction to IT project management

