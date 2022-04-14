The best free PC games for Easter

Take advantage of Holy Week to vitiate is the objective of many players, and that is why we have made a selection of the best free games games to play over the holidays (if you have a Switch, here’s a selection). We’ve picked a little bit of everything for variety, and we haven’t stuck to one platform, you’ll find Steam, Epic Games and more.

Below you have the list, and if you think we have missed something, you can let us know in the comments.

Free PC games to play this Easter

League of Legends

At this point in the film, few people do not know League of Legends, but it never hurts to remember the Most famous MOBA of all time. It’s especially enjoyable playing with friends, but if you fancy a solo challenge, there’s the qualifiers (provided you’ve reached level 30).





It is a title terribly complex in which the first games are a kind of introduction, so if you are a complete novice, take it with philosophy and advance little by little.

Fortnite

The no build mode It has been a real breath of fresh air for Fortnite, and it is that many players who abandoned battle royale due to the enormous complexity of the construction can now enjoy a game mode in which the only thing that matters is moving well and being proficient with weapons.





If the build doesn’t bother you, then you have the option to play the classic mode without any problem. Either way, this second youth of Epic Games’ battle royale makes you find a match almost instantly, so take advantage!

Rocket League

Another title from the Epic Games Store that you can’t miss. Many will already know this title that unites the driving and football, which became free a few years ago and is still a true benchmark when it comes to esports. It’s easy to understand but terribly difficult to master, and you don’t lose anything by trying it out.





Counter Strike

While Fortnite is a third-person battle royale, Counter Strike is the first person shooter par excellence. Valve’s game has been free-to-play for quite some time, and the most popular mode pits 5 players against 5 others in duels where map knowledge, positioning, and aiming are key.





Do you have LOTS of maps to enjoyand in general it is an always active community, so you will not have problems finding a game.

Genshin Impact

do you fancy a game of anime aesthetic with many playable characters and a world to explore? Well, with Genshin Impact you have HOURS and HOURS of entertainment ahead of you. We have a very complete guide in which you will find everything you need to know about this title, and thus you will know exactly what to do to get the most out of the game.





Brawlhalla

We could not abandon the fans of fighting games, and Brawlhalla is a great fighting game estilo Smash Bros. available completely free of charge that is greatly enjoyed both playing with strangers and friends.





It has a very active community, so if you feel like giving yourself a hard time, it is an excellent option.