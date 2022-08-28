The best free programs to detect plagiarism

With the Internet and all the information that we can constantly access, it does not seem very easy know if a text is really original or copied or know if someone is copying a creation of ours without citing us.

For example, for teachers, when they send a paper to their students, they could send them a plagiarized text without the teacher knowing it when grading. Or those who have a marketing company are interested publish original articles and they do not know if all their authors are complying with this.

There are many solutions used by universities, but they are usually paid, as is the case with Turnitin.com. But there are also free websites for this purpose and free programs that can help detect plagiarism.

Even Microsoft Word has implemented a plagiarism detector based on Bing for help people dedicated to writing, both for studies and for workto increase the originality of their texts and learn about the most appropriate forms of attribution through tools that facilitate the insertion of relevant citations.

There are many programs that, as their capabilities have been improving, have become paid, as is the case of Viper, which is well known. Now we are going to know various free programs to detect plagiarism:

11 WEBSITES to DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOKS for your KINDLE Xataka TV

Plagiarisma.net





This tool can detect plagiarism in more than 190 languages, they say. It is a very simple tool. It works on Windows, Android, BlackBerry, Moodle and Web. It is compatible with Google, Yahoo, Bing, Scholar and Books. You just have to grab a text and put it on the box that appears and you just open the page. They indicate that they do not store the content you upload (which means that they maintain that privacy). If you don’t register you can only check that there is nothing on Bing. To verify Google you have to register.

After doing the check, it tells you in how many other sources the same or very similar text appears. And it tells you what percentage of your text is unique, because the goal is that you don’t plagiarize either, even without knowing you’re doing it. Also if you register it gives you more detailed information.

Plagiarism





This is a paid service, but it allows you to check up to 1,000 characters a day, which makes it a limited tool, when you use their free service, but it can help if you have little to check and don’t want to do a “search”. deep”, for which you also have to register.

As they themselves explain on the web, Plagium is a service owned by Septet Systems Inc, a company specializing in the development of information search solutions for end consumers, companies, governments, academics and the health area. The search process is slow even if you only check short texts. Yes does not find anything similar will tell you that Plagium did not find documents using the text who entered

Plag.es





In Plag.es it is mandatory to register and, unlike the previous two, you do not upload the copied and pasted text, but you have to upload a document. gives you a risk score that a text is plagiarism and works even for files with more than a hundred pages.

This plagiarism checker is free for educational purposes. Teachers, lecturers, school and university professors around the world can use these services for free. For standard users also have their free version but with partial and not full functionality.

Edubirdie





Edubirdie is a website where you can find people who do writing work such as essays and that integrates a tool to check plagiarism in a simple and free way. It is interesting that in addition to verifying that the content is original, it indicates spelling errors and typographical that need to be corrected.

You do not need registration. You have to upload a document in one of these formats: .doc, .docx or .txt and select what type of documents it is: if it is a web, an essay or a summary. It is considered plagiarism to rephrase another author’s words and use them without attribution in your essay; create nonexistent sources and cite them; paraphrasing, that is, rewriting the text with other words and not citing it, and, of course, deliberately copying another author’s words or idea in an assignment without providing any kind of acknowledgment.

Copyleaks





This is a tool that offers you 10 free scans per month. In other words, if you have to check a large number of texts every month, Copyleaks would not be your tool, but if you only need less than 10 a month, you can use this website. For more you have to pay. The first is to indicate if it is for private use or if you belong to an educational entity or for a company.

Its creators explain that Copyleaks is a comprehensive plagiarism detection platform that performs exhaustive searches on the Internet and in various databases. With “our AI software, you can scan documents, raw text, code, and URLs in over 100 languages, complete with a detailed report of each scan’s findings. Via our LTI and API integrations, we also support organizations in protection against copyright infringement and academic plagiarism”.

Plagiarism Checker by Grammarly





Grammarly’s plagiarism checker can detect plagiarism from billions of web pages as well as ProQuest’s academic databases. Our free plagiarism checker will tell you if your text contains or no duplicate content.

The plagiarism checker is part of a Grammarly, which is a writing app that offers feedback. on grammatical and spelling errors and issues of style more complex, such as word choice and so on.