The best games of the playoffs in the NFL 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers made the playoffs thanks to a combination of results on the final day. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan / Reuters)

The regular season of the NFL concluded and the games of 2022 Playoffs are defined. The last week she brought a few surprise guests with her for this knockout round. Now the preparations begin to decide the two teams that will face each other in the Super Bowl next Sunday, February 13.

The team that surprised everyone was the Steelers de Pittsuburgh. For the team to qualify for this round, They had to beat their staunch Baltimore rival, Jacksonville beat Indianapollis and the Raiders beat the Chargers. Fortunately, all the results were met and a cardiac classification tied. With this, Ben Roethlisberger will be able to play his last playoffs with the team of his loves, as he announced that this will be his last season as a professional.

Steelers vs Kansas City. One of the most striking encounters of the first round of the Playoffs. One of the teams with the most Super Bowls won (Pittsburgh) faces the revelation franchise in recent seasons (Chiefs). Added to this, the generational quarterback clash between Ben Roethlisberger (39 years old) and Patrick mahomes (26 years). At the expense of the above, the most recent match between the two leaned by difference to Kansas, because during the regular season they beat the Steelers 36-10.

The 2022 NFL Playoffs are defined. (Photo: twitter / @ nflmx)

Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have excited their fans more than ever. During the regular season they scored 12-5, with ample victories in their favor. Since Dak Prescott came to the franchise, it had not had such a positive brand. His rival is the 49ers, a team that was responsible for closing the season in the best way to get to the Playoffs at the last minute. This meeting revives a long-standing rivalry of the NFL, with a history of parties that are defined by the minimum difference since the 1960s.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadeplhia Eagles. The way of Tom Brady to win two Super Bowls in a row with his new team will start with this Playoffs match. Since the season began, the Tampa team has emerged as one of the strongest to compete in the Super Bowl, at the moment, they have fulfilled it and hope to reach at least the final of their division. Opposite are the Eagles, a team that qualified with the fewest victories (9-8), so they will face a very big challenge.

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills. An encounter that will be marked by offensive intensity. Since Tom Brady left the New England franchise, it hadn’t been as close to another Super Bowl as this time. For its part, Buffalo’s team has been one of the most consistent in recent years, at least to reach the postseason. Both arrive with the need to succeed to consolidate the work they have done during the year.

Tom Brady will be looking for his second Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Photo: Kim Klement / Reuters)

Raiders vs Bengals. This may be one of the most even games of the first round of the Playoffs, as both teams arrive with the same winning record, 10-7. For the Las Vegas team, the Super Bowl is a must, since since 1984 they have not been able to lift the NFL title. For their part, those from Cincinnati aspire to reach a division final again, under the guidance of their debutant quarterback. Joe Burrow. Hopefully, they lift their first Super Bowl.

LA Rams vs Arizona Cardinals. The Rams team will seek to justify its high investment in players of the season by winning its second Super Bowl, after obtaining the last in 2000. For its part, Arizona wants to show that its great start to the season was no coincidence and that they are able to stay on track in the postseason.

