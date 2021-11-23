The best gaming laptops of 2021 on sale for the week of Black Friday

Black Friday is here and, like every year, the offers pile up before us. With the shortage of components that is having lately, it is normal that some consider going from a desktop to a gaming laptop. In addition, the latter have the advantage of being more manageable, perfect for those who travel a lot for work subjects or for students who take their degrees away from home. The problem? That there is a lot of offer, manufacturers are exploiting the market. But hey, that’s what we’re here for, because today we’re going to talk about mid-range, high-end and top-of-the-range laptops for those who want to play on the go.

Mid-range gaming laptops

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-72GW for 749 euros

To this day, mid-range doesn’t mean thumb sucking, and this Acer notebook is proof of that. With a respectable 1650Ti, 16GB of DDR4 RAM (at 2933 MHz, above standard base frequency), a 512 GB NVMe SSD, and an i7-10750H processorIt is a team to consider, and more for this price. Of course, keep in mind that, to reduce costs, comes without windows, although you can install it without problem.





Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-72GW

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-44-R9E2 for 849 euros

The AMD variant from the same team brings us something very similar. Counting with very similar features, it also makes some key changes: it has 16 GB of RAM, yes, but this time at 3200 MHz, something this portable Ryzen CPU will take great advantage of. On the other hand, the processor, the star of this team, is more powerful, which will impact not only games, but also productivity and tasks such as video rendering or streaming. Again, no SO.

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-44-R9E2

HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0040ns por 849 euros





We went to HP to talk about another computer without an operating system. With an i7-10870H, 8GB of DDR4 RAM (2933MHz), 512GB of NVMe storage, and a 1650 Ti, it’s another relevant option. Stresses that the RAM can be expanded (up to 16GB). A competitive alternative to the previous team for those who prefer Intel before AMD.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16-a0040ns – Ordenador Portátil de 16.1″ FHD (Intel Core i7-10870H, 8GB DDR4-SDRAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GTX 1650 Ti 4GB, FreeDOS) Negro – Teclado QWERTY Español

ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004 for 899 euros

We close with an Asus that brings its Republic Of Gamers brand at a fairly affordable price. With a Ryzen 7 4800H, 16 GB of RAM (3200 MHz), 512 GB of NVMe storage and, as a jewel in the crown, an RTX 3050, it is a team oriented towards a heavier use. Maybe not to move all the pointer to the maximum, but it will give a good experience in not so demanding titles. Its 144 Hz display it is ideal to maximize your performance in eSports games. Of course, these flourishes are not going to get rid of having to install Windows on your own.

ASUS ROG G513IC-HN004 – Portátil Gaming de 15.6″ Full HD 300Hz (Ryzen 7 4800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX 3050 4GB, Sin Sistema Operativo) Gris Eclipse – Teclado QWERTY español

High-end gaming laptops

MSI Katana GF66 11UC-072XES for 979 euros

We started talking about high-end with this MSI that, despite also having an RTX 3050, 16 GB of RAM, a 512 GB storage and a 144Hz screen, puts an i7-11800H on the table that will make a difference against the Asus system, although requiring a higher power consumption for this. Of course, as you can see, it is something that will be reflected in the price. I repeat myself, but this computer does not have Windows installed either.

MSI Katana GF66 11UC-072XES – 15.6 “FullHD 144Hz Laptop (Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX3050-4GB, without operating system) black – Spanish QWERTY keyboard

HP OMEN 15-en1010ns for 1199 euros





Touch to see HP’s offer with its Omen brand. This time he brings us a Ryzen processor (in this case a R7-5800H) along with 16 GB of RAM (3200 MHz again) and the first RTX 3060 on the list. Passing the barrier of 1000 euros, we are facing a powerful rig with a laid-back look. Keep in mind that its screen is 60 Hz. This is yet another laptop that does not include Windows.

HP OMEN 15-en1010ns – Ordenador Portátil Gaming de 15.6″ FHD (AMD Ryzen 7-5800H, 16GB DDR4-SDRAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3060 6GB, FreeDOS) Plata Mica – Teclado QWERTY Español

MSI Pulse GL66 11UEK-061XES for 1399 euros

Another MSI bet for the high-end brings us an 11th generation i7 that combines perfectly with an RTX 3060. On top of that, to have room to spare, it boasts 1TB of NVMe storage. On the other hand, it has a 1080p 144Hz display that will take advantage of all that power. Its 16 GB of RAM are what you would expect from a computer with these features. The operating system is not included.

MSI Pulse GL66 11UEK-061XES

Top-of-the-range gaming laptops

Asus ROG G513QR-HF120 for 1699 euros

Asus returns to our list with an electric bet. With a Ryzen 7 5800H, 32GB of RAM, 1 TB NVMe storage and an RTX 3070, this computer has as its main feature its 1080p screen with a refresh rate of 300 Hz to ensure the smoothest experience possible. Notably lack of SO draws attention at this price.

ASUS ROG G513QR-HF120 – 15.6″ FullHD 300Hz Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 5800H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, NVIDIA RTX 3070 8GB) Pink Electric Punk – QWERTY Keyboard español

Razer Blade 15 Base Model for 1999 euros

The well-known brand Razer comes to the attack with a very powerful laptop. The Base Model of your Blade 15 has a QHD screen at 165 Hz to get the most out of that RTX 3070 with which it comes equipped. On top of that, it has a 10th-gen i7, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe storage. Includes operating system.

Razer Blade 15 Base model – Ordenador portátil Gaming de 15.6’’ QHD 165Hz (Intel Core i7-10750H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3070-8GB, Windows 10) Negro – Teclado QWERTY Español

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model for 2799 euros

Here we have the most powerful version of the previous model. Its 1080p 360 Hz screen seeks to give a very fluid experience that will be sponsored by its i7-10875H, 32 GB of RAM and a hearty 8GB RTX 3080. In addition, it has 1 TB of NVMe storage. A quite considerable jump in benefits, which is reflected in its price. Like his little brother, also includes a copy of Windows 10.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced model – Ordenador portátil Gaming de 15.6’’ FullHD 360Hz (Intel Core i7-10875H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia RTX 3080-8GB, Windows 10) Negro – Teclado QWERTY Español

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 G733QS-K4016T por 2899 euros





We close talking about Asus and its ROG Strix Scar 17. Counting on a Ryzen 9 5900HX, 32 GB of RAM (3200 MHz), 1TB of NVMe storage and other RTX 3080, although it is in its variant with 16 GB from VRAM, he’s a real bug. All this, moreover, crowned by a 165Hz QHD display, for an experience as crisp and impressive as it is fluid.

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733QS-K4016T – Portátil Gaming de 17.3″ Quad HD 165Hz (Ryzen 9 5900HX, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3080 16GB, Windows 10 Home) Negro – Teclado QWERTY español

More offers from Amazon

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter, Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at the bargain hunting Xataka, Xataka Móvil, Xataka Android, Xataka Foto, Espinof, Applesfera, Vida Extra and 3DGames, as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitterand Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can also find the best Black Friday 2021 deals here.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned has been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the editorial team.