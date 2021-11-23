The best gaming mobiles of 2021 on sale in the week of Black Friday

We highlight some of the most succulent discounts on smartphones ideal for long gaming sessions.

Black Friday is just around the corner, so all the deals are piling up on electronic devices of various kinds. Now, with the support of half-brothers like Xataka, we bring you a selection of the most interesting discounts on gaming mobiles: a perfect opportunity to take advantage of prices that are balanced with the good performance of each phone.

Smartphones to play on sale for Black Friday

If you are interested in the world of mobile video games, you should already know that the market is full of models that easily execute all kinds of adapted video games. However, Black Friday is presented as a perfect occasion to measure the power of each device in relation to its new temporary price, so we bring you a set of outstanding offers for your journeys between adventures of the Google Play Store and the App Store are truly immersive. Within this mission, we recommend 10 gaming mobiles with a discount impossible to ignore:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (128GB) for 549.90 euros (Previous price 659.90 euros): a smartphone whose 6.5-inch screen will allow a huge immersion to the player, especially if we take into account its Infinity-O Display that takes advantage of much of the surface to ensure great vision for video games. Added to this, the device has a Snapdragon 865 processor whose performance will not leave any gamer unsatisfied.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite (128GB) for 299.90 euros (Previous price € 349.90): while its Snapdragon TM 732G processor allows both powerful daily operations and entertainment with video games, the latter experience is extended with an exceptional TrueColor screen of 10 bits, which together leaves us with a more than decent device to play all kinds of adventures.

OPPO A53s (128GB) for 189.90 euros (Previous price 219.90 euros): a slight reduction for a device that covers the basic needs of every gamer: the union between its Snapdragon 460 processor and a 6.5-inch screen will be more than enough to run a wide range of video games.

iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) for 765.44 euros (Previous price 1,159 euros): one of the praised models of Apple mobiles that, in addition to opening thousands of possibilities to players who also enjoy photography, has a power of what most notable. A detail to which is added its A13 Bionic with Neural Engine, a chip that stands out precisely for its speed to process.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C (32GB) for 89 euros (Previous price 179 euros): although it is not one of the most expensive and powerful devices on the list, this smartphone manages to satisfy the basics in the field of video games. Something that can be observed with its MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which guarantees reliable performance without lag.

Samsung Galaxy A52s (256GB) for 462 euros (Previous price 509 euros): if you have the habit of doing several things at the same time, this is your smartphone. A device whose advanced performance allows several programs to be opened at the same time, without affecting the smoothness of the movement on the screen or the quality of its Dolby Atmos audio.

POCO X3 Pro (256GB) for 199.99 euros (Previous price 199.99 euros): one of the most prominent mobiles in recent years, especially for its Snapdragon 860 processor, which goes beyond the basics in terms of performance with video games. Something to which is added a 6.67-inch screen and UFS 3.1 memory technology.

Realme GT Master (128GB) for 289 euros (Previous price 342.50 euros): The Snapdragon 778G processor is combined with a Cortex-A78 main core, which increases performance by 40%. In addition to this, the device has a GT Mode that will further unleash the performance of the device in video games, which will allow you to live virtual adventures in a vertiginous way.

OPPO A54 (64GB) for 179 euros (Previous price 269 euros): we continue with OPPO not only for the discounts offered by the brand, but also for the excellent performance of its devices in the gaming section. In this case, we find a Qualcomm 5G SoC processor that improves the player’s experience compared to other smartphones with a refresh rate of 90HZ.

Samsung Galaxy M12 (128GB) for 169 euros (Previous price 229 euros): this mobile stands out especially for its 6.5-inch screen where you can enjoy every detail during our gaming sessions. In addition, it has the option to activate the Dolby Atmos system that will allow a greater immersion of the user in the task at hand.

More interesting Black Friday deals

If you are not interested in renewing your mobile phone right now, keep in mind that Black Friday has surprises for all kinds of electronic devices, so you can find your perfect complement during the days before the event. For this reason, we can only recommend twinned websites such as Xataka or Vida Extra, who make a whole journey between discounts to offer you the best selection of bargains to take advantage of this Black Friday 2021.

More about: Black Friday 2021.