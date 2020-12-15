The Best Gifts for James Bond Fans

All services and products featured by Selection are independently chosen by Selection editors. Nonetheless, Selection could obtain a fee on orders positioned by means of its retail hyperlinks, and the retailer could obtain sure auditable knowledge for accounting functions.

As 007 followers know all too effectively, no big-budget movie in current reminiscence has been tormented by extra setbacks and delays than “No Time to Die.” Actually, lengthy earlier than the coronavirus pandemic wrecked havoc on studio launch dates, the twenty fifth entry within the James Bond bumped into bother when unique director Danny Boyle parted methods with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over inventive variations. The finish consequence has left Bond followers upset and pissed off; a sense that’s prone to persist till the movie lastly debuts in early April, 2021.

Thankfully, nonetheless, a wide selection of enjoyable and thrilling 007-themed presents can be found to assist ease moviegoers’ distress. So whereas the world waits for the inevitable launch of Daniel Craig’s last 007 journey, right here is our record of must-have vacation presents for the fortunate Bond fan in your life.

James Bond Blu-Ray Assortment

At present probably the most up-to-date 007 Blu-ray assortment available on the market, this engaging box-set comes full with the primary 24 Bond films in a single handy bundle. Divided into three particular person plastic circumstances that match snuggly in a thick cardboard slipcase, the gathering additionally features a slick mini-booklet illustrating the varied poster designs of the franchise, together with a splendidly complete 90-minute documentary titled “All the things or Nothing: The Untold Story of 007.” Not like different James Bond Blu-ray collections, this set additionally accommodates downloadable digital variations of every official movie within the sequence.







The Final James Bond Assortment



$163





‘No Time to Die’ Males’s Sun shades by Barton Perreira

Like the classy writer who created him, James Bond is a person with an beautiful style for vogue. And that holds true for the elegant eyewear that he’s worn all through the long-running movie sequence. In “No Time to Die,” Bond sports activities a pair of meticulously crafted Barton Perreira males’s Norton tortoiseshell sun shades. The spherical frames characteristic a keyhole bridge and supply 100% UVA/UVB safety, which makes them excellent if you happen to’re monitoring a sinister megalomaniac in an particularly sunny local weather. Naturally, every pair is inscribed with a small 007 on the temple tip, and comes packaged in a restricted version 007 field.







Barton Perreira Males’s Norton Sun shades



$440





Particular Version 007 Omega Seamaster Males’s Watch

If cash isn’t any object, then this particular version 007 Omega Seamaster males’s watch is maybe the final word James Bond present. Worn by Daniel Craig in a number of of the current Bond movies – together with “No Time to Die” – this astonishingly engaging timepiece doesn’t come outfitted with an exploding alarm operate the way in which it did in “Spectre,” however that doesn’t imply it isn’t definitely worth the steep price ticket. Made from light-weight Grade 2 Titanium, its design is noticeably thinner than the usual Seamaster Diver fashions, making it excellent to put on with a tuxedo or a Kevlar fight go well with.







Omega Seamaster Diver Chronometer 42mm Mens Particular Version 007 Watch



$15,000





007 ‘Thunderball’ Mid-Size Swimming Shorts

A lot of the spectacular motion in 1965’s “Thunderball” happened underwater, with Bond battling dozens of scuba-diving enemies. In case you occur to search out your self on an analogous deep-sea journey, this pair of tailor-made males’s swim trunks from Orlebar Brown will help you snorkel in fashion.







Thunderball Swim Shorts



$395





‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ Collectors Pin

Does the present recipient in your vacation record root for Bond’s villains greater than the hero? Then this collectible Golden Gun pin will make a great accent on their white dinner jacket or fancy cocktail costume. Depicting the signature weapon of diabolical murderer Francisco Scaramanga – because it appeared within the in style 1997 “GoldenEye” online game – the small metallic pin will present a delicate Bondian accent to any outfit.







Golden Gun Collector Pin



$11.99





‘Bond’ Wool Mix Peacoat

Courtesy of Nordstrom

When the world met Daniel Craig’s James Bond in “On line casino Royale” he was sporting this peacoat. Earlier than the Brioni tuxes and Tom Ford dinner jackets it was this basic coat that launched the newly minted 007. After the peacoat reappeared in “Skyfall” designer Billy Reid reissued the previous fashion, so it could (hopefully) by no means run out of inventory once more. This slim-fit, black coat options is 80% wool and incorporates a entrance double-breasted closure.







‘Bond’ Peacoat



$695.00





BMT 216A – Brief Sleeve T-Shirt

Courtesy of Q Department Media

When James Bond’s gleaming Aston Martin DB5 made its grand entrance in “Goldfinger,” it immediately turned one among cinema’s most well-known automobiles. Loaded with secret devices and hidden weapons, the automotive even got here outfitted with a nifty rotating license plate in case 007 occurred to search out himself driving within the UK, France, or Switzerland. Bond’s British plate quantity – BMT 216A – is featured on this good-looking cotton T-shirt created by unofficial Bond clothes and merchandize designer Q Department Media.







BMT 216A Shirt



$19.99





‘Shaken Not Stirred’ Artwork

No different Bond actor mixed mischievous humor and debonair attraction fairly just like the legendary Sir Roger Moore, and this splendidly candid black & white portrait by photographer Peter Ruck captured the star at his dashing greatest. Titled “Shaken Not Stirred,” it presents Moore in mid-sip, together with his signature raised eyebrow offering a playful grace observe to the picture. Like the enduring behind-the-scenes shot of Sean Connery leaning leisurely towards the Aston Martin DB5 whereas filming “Goldfinger” in Switzerland, this framed portrait will add a contact of sophistication to any Bond fan’s front room.







Roger Moore Artwork



$314.50 – $464.50





‘From Russia with Love’ Japanese Film Poster

Courtesy of Artwork.com

Few movie franchises have performed extra to revolutionize the artwork of poster design than the 007 sequence has, and this dynamic “From Russia with Love” poster that graced Japanese film theaters in 1964 is among the most gorgeous examples. Cleverly combining key pictures and particulars from Sean Connery’s second Bond journey right into a stylized collage, this poster belongs framed on the wall of each 007 fan with an eye fixed for artwork. It’s out there in three print sizes or on a professionally hand-stretched canvas.







‘From Russia with Love’ Poster



$15 – $155





Bond Taking part in Playing cards

Relive the thrill of James Bond’s high-stakes Texas maintain ‘em poker recreation from “On line casino Royale” with this not too long ago launched 007-themed deck created by Waddingtons of London, one of many United Kingdom’s most historic card designers. That includes basic Bond film posters from around the globe – together with Germany’s eye-catching “Moonraker” poster and Japan’s flashy “Licence to Kill” poster – these playing cards are the right stocking stuffer for the key agent in your present record.







Bond Taking part in Playing cards



$6.95





‘The Goldfinger Recordsdata’

Courtesy of Amazon

Bursting with never-before-seen images and beforehand unpublished paperwork and archival materials, “The Goldfinger Recordsdata” is a good-looking hardcover tome that gives the definitive visible historical past of the movie’s iconic Alpine automotive chase sequence. Fantastically edged with shimmering gold foil, and containing unique typed screenplay pages and candid, behind-the-scenes photos, this outsized ebook will transport longtime Bond followers again to 1964 with its spectacular consideration to element.







‘The Goldfinger Recordsdata’



$45





‘Diamonds Are Eternally’ Die-cast 1971 Ford Mustang Mannequin Automotive

James Bond has pushed a number of the most enjoyable automobiles on 4 wheels whereas pursuing madmen bent on world domination, and the candy-apple purple Ford Mustang Mach 1 that he drove in “Diamonds Are Eternally” is among the most spectacular. Assist your present recipient recreate 007’s wild Las Vegas joyride by buying them this authentically detailed 1/18 scale die-cast mannequin.







$99.95





Moonraker Funko Pop! Figurine

Sir Roger Moore’s blockbuster Bond movies delighted moviegoers with their cheeky humor and wild particular results, and no title crystalizes that greater than the over-the-top journey “Moonraker.” Nonetheless probably the most financially profitable entries within the franchise, this sci-fi spy thriller noticed Ian Fleming’s earthbound hero buying and selling in his signature tuxedo for a gleaming silver area go well with. Well-liked toy firm Funko pays tribute to the 1979 field workplace hit with this charming vinyl figurine that captures 007 at his outrageous greatest.







Funko Pop! Roger Moore ‘Moonraker’



$10.99





Jaws Steel Tooth Reproduction

Courtesy of Amazon

With the potential exception of Goldfinger’s lethal manservant Oddjob, no different henchman within the 007 sequence has captured moviegoers’ imaginations fairly just like the towering killer named Jaws. Loosely based mostly on a metal-toothed man who menaced Bond in Ian Fleming’s novel “The Spy Who Liked Me,” the character turned a superhuman murderer able to biting by means of metal cables when portrayed by 7ft 2in actor Richard Kiel within the 1976 movie adaptation. Fans of the deadly behemoth will leap for pleasure in the event that they occur to search out this reproduction of Jaws’ gleaming grin of their vacation present pile. Simply make certain to not place them in your individual mouth, as they’re meant for show functions solely.







Jaws Prop Reproduction



$49.99





Jack the Bulldog

M’s parting present for Bond in “Skyfall,” it doesn’t matter what occurs Jack the Bulldog will at all times survive. Based on the distributors at Royal Doulton, Jack will certainly be returning for “No Time to Die” so the newest model of this china canine has a number of marks to indicate his lengthy journey. This survivor will probably be introduced in a “No Time To Die” particular present field with a certificates of authenticity.







Jack The Bulldog



$100





‘No Time to Die’ Memento Stamps

One of many operating jokes all through the 007 sequence is that James Bond is an authority in nearly all the things, from wine and caviar, to firearms and microchip manufacturing, to unique fish and lepidoptery (the examine of butterflies and moths). So it’s secure to imagine that philately (the examine of postage stamps) would fall inside his purview of experience as effectively. For Bond followers trying to develop their very own data on the topic, this restricted version “No Time to Die” stamp assortment issued by Britain’s Royal Mail is the very best place to begin. Containing 10 first-class self-adhesive stamps depicting characters and pictures from the newest Bond movie, the set is available in a trendy memento folder.







‘No Time to Die’ Memento Stamps and Folder



$25





The Actual James Bond: A True Story of Id Theft, Avian Intrigue, and Ian Fleming

Courtesy of Amazon

It’s frequent data amongst 007 followers that Ian Fleming borrowed the title of a extremely revered American ornithologist when it got here time to christen the primary character of his literary spy sequence. What’s much less well-known is the biographical story of the true James Bond. Born to a rich household, however financially minimize off whereas in his twenties, the birding Bond lived a remarkably thrilling lifetime of his personal, stuffed with shotgun-toting adventures and island-hopping expeditions within the title of science. His colourful biography is brilliantly chronicled in writer Jim Wright’s fascinating new ebook “The Actual James Bond: A True Story of Id Theft, Avian Intrigue, and Ian Fleming.”







$19.29





‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ Hardcover Illustrated Version

Initially printed in 1963, Ian Fleming’s thrilling tenth Bond novel is the newest launch from the famed British publishing firm the Folio Society. Gorgeously illustrated by award-winning London-based artist Fay Dalton, this hardcover version of “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” comes elegantly sure in blocked material and matches snuggly in a collector’s slipcase, making it an important addition to each Bond fan’s private library. Earlier titles within the Folio Society’s lavish Bond sequence embrace “On line casino Royale,” “Dr. No,” and “The Spy Who Liked Me.”







‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’



$64.95





