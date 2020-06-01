The Best Godzilla Enemies, Ranked By How Cool They Are

1. MechaGodzilla

MechaGodzilla wins as the best Godzilla enemy since there are Four totally different variations of him, and each is arguably higher than the final. You will have MechaGodzilla 1, which was created by alien apes (Sure). MechaGodzilla 2, which was created by a department of the U.N. known as G-Drive. MechaGodzilla 3 (or Kiryu), was created by the Japanese Self-Protection Drive and constructed utilizing scraps from Mecha-King Ghidorah, and even typically went wild as a result of Godzilla’s preventing spirit would get into it. And the fourth MechaGodzilla was manufactured from nanometal and even grew to become a metropolis (No lie!) known as MechaGodzilla Metropolis. This was within the latest anime.