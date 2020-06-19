The Best Horror Movies On HBO Max Right Now

Night time Of The Dwelling Useless (1968)

No horror film record is full with out a George A. Romero choice. Night time of the Dwelling Useless stars Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea and is about seven individuals who discover themselves trapped in a rural farmhouse, in a lethal battle towards zombies. Night time of the Dwelling Useless helped redefine the horror film style and ushered in a brand new wave of horror film making. Romero actually helped make the zombie film style what it’s right now.

