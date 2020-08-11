The Best Horror Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

The Evil Useless (1981)

A weekend getaway and an outdated cabin turns into an unrelenting nightmare for one man (Bruce Campbell) after his 4 associates are possessed by an historic spirit that turns them into grotesque and merciless creatures.

Why It is A Good Choice for Horror Followers: Author and director Sam Raimi turned the patron saint of low price range indie horror with The Evil Useless, that continues to be a timeless traditional of astonishing affect that spawned two campy sequels, a brilliantly brutal remake, and a hilarious TV sequence that serves as an ideal send-off for Bruce Campbell’s chainsaw-handed hero, Ash Williams.

