The Best Joseph Gordon-Levitt Films, Ranked

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime unveiled 7500, a taunt, gripping, suspenseful one-location thriller which options an investing lead efficiency from Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Following his titular flip in Oliver Stone’s underwhelming 2016 biopic, Snowden, 7500 marks the shock and welcomed return of this brilliant younger actor to moviemaking.

Although he had some voice-only cameos in Knives Out and Star Wars: The Final Jedi, Joseph Gordon-Levitt has largely been absent from the display screen in recent times, which is a disgrace as a result of the gifted former Angels within the Outfield little one star has remained a persistently reliable film star all through the years. From studios comedies to indie dramas to thrilling motion blockbusters, Levitt has labored in varied film modes and confirmed himself time-and-time once more. With that, let’s have a look again at a few of the finest Joseph Gordon-Levitt motion pictures up to now.