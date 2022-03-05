The best keyboard shortcut for Windows 10 that you may not have known: the community on Twitter responds

On the Twitter account of Windows Insider conducted a series of rather interesting surveys on the best keyboard shortcuts for windows 10. The idea, basically, was to confront two shortcuts in each tweet so that users can choose which one is the most useful of all and crown it champion.

The best thing about all this “key combination battle” is that in the middle of all the tweet thread it is likely that you will find a shortcut that you did not knowand if there’s one thing Windows 10 has to spare, it’s extremely useful and little-known combos that can (space for dramatic pause) change your life.

#ClashOfTheKeyCombos

Welcome to #Day2 of this round of #ClashOfTheKeyCombos. ⌨️ Take each poll to vote for your favorite key commands to get them to the next round. pic.twitter.com/SNPymyX8ry — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) March 21, 2021

Under that hashtag, the account continued to post shortcuts and challenge them for the community to vote on. For our part, we have chosen our favorites and the most voted:

Tecla de Windows + (#) to open applications on the taskbar: If you press the Windows key next to any number from 1 to 0 on your keyboard, you can open the application that is pinned to the taskbar in that position. For example, if you have Microsoft Edge pinned to the super bar first, you can press Windows Key + 1 and it will open the browser.

Tecla de Windows + CTRL + SHIFT + B to fix problems with your screen: If you have a problem with your monitor, what you see on the screen or the graphics on your PC, you can press this key combination to have Windows reset your graphics driver. This can fix visual issues without having to restart your computer.

CTLR +? o? and Word to move the cursor to the beginning of the previous or next word in a document.

Windows key + Home to minimize all windows except the active one.

Tecla de Windows + P to put your device in the different presentation or “projection” modes.

CTRL + TAB to switch between tabs in Microsoft Edge.

Windows key + ? O ? to minimize or maximize a window.

Tecla de Windows + A to open the action center.

Tecla de Windows + M to minimize everything.

Windows key + ? O ? to fit a window to the right or left side of the screen.

ALT + TAB + SUPR to close the active window.

Tecla de Windows + TAB to open the Windows 10 Timeline.

Windows key + E to open File Explorer.

CTRL + N to open a new window in Windows Explorer.

Windows key + ALT + R to record a video of your active window.

ALT + PRINT PANT to take a screenshot of the active window and save it to the clipboard.

Windows Tecla + PRINT PANT to take a screenshot of the entire screen.

SHIFT + F10 opens the context menu of the selected space.

ALT + ESC to switch between all items on the desktop in the order they were last used.

Click on the mouse wheel to dismiss a notification: In Windows 10 you don’t need to click directly on the “x” in the floating notification boxes to dismiss them, you can click anywhere if you do it with the mouse wheel.

