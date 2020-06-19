The Best Looney Tunes Cartoons You Can Stream On HBO Max

Hurt Wrestling (Looney Tunes Cartoons)

Featured on the brand new Looney Tunes Cartoons animated sequence, the “Hurt Wrestling” quick options Bugs Bunny squaring off in opposition to Yosemite Sam in an arm wrestling contest. Followers of the unique cartoons will most likely benefit from the antics and tropes from way back on this new spin on the traditional premise. And sure, there’s dynamite and an indignant Sam earlier than the story wraps up.

Stream it on HBO Max right here.