The Best Looney Tunes Cartoons You Can Stream On HBO Max

Depart a Remark
Ever since HBO Max dropped in late Could 2020 everybody appears to be speaking about having the ability to watch Pals once more or lastly having the ability to stream the pleasant Studio Ghibli library. And whereas each of these are nice causes to get all excited this summer season, I used to be past giddy to find the seemingly limitless assortment of Looney Tunes shorts (each beloved classics and a brand new crop of fantastically animated new episodes) which might be streaming on HBO Max proper now.
For the longest time you both needed to spend a ton of cash on Looney Tunes boxsets, dig up all of your previous VHS recordings out of your childhood, or accept sketchy YouTube channels with questionable legality, however not anymore. Now you might have a whole lot of hours of your favourite cartoons from Warner Bros to get pleasure from time and again till the top of time. However with so many choices, choosing an episode or two to observe can change into overwhelming to say the least, so I’ve put collectively this little checklist of 20 of the perfect Looney Tunes episodes you possibly can stream proper now on HBO Max. Let’s get began, lets?
Hurt Wrestling (Looney Tunes Cartoons)
Featured on the brand new Looney Tunes Cartoons animated sequence, the “Hurt Wrestling” quick options Bugs Bunny squaring off in opposition to Yosemite Sam in an arm wrestling contest. Followers of the unique cartoons will most likely benefit from the antics and tropes from way back on this new spin on the traditional premise. And sure, there’s dynamite and an indignant Sam earlier than the story wraps up.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Buzzard Faculty (Looney Tunes Cartoons)
The new Looney Tunes sequence performs like a compilation of the franchise’s finest tales with a recent coat of paint, and that is no completely different for the “Buzzard Faculty” quick which sees Bugs Bunny as much as his previous tips with the simply tricked Beaky Buzzard, who’s looking for a rabbit. The animation and voice-acting, together with callbacks to the unique cartoons with trains, big rocks, and mirror gags, make for an incredible homage to these of the previous.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
TNT Bother (Looney Tunes Cartoons)
You could not have a brand new Looney Tunes sequence with out a little Wile E. Coyote and Highway Runner motion, so fortunately the “TNT Bother” quick is included on this first batch of recent tales. There’s nothing fairly like watching the fixed scheming by the doomed coyote come again to explode in his face, actually this time. And it would not damage having the desert panorama delivered to life in dazzling animation.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Bathe Shuffle (Looney Tunes Cartoons)
Since first showing alongside each other in “Porky’s Duck Hunt” again in 1937, Porky Pig and Daffy Duck have shared the display a large number of instances. And that partnership/rivalry continues right here on the brand new Looney Tunes Cartoons with the “Bathe Shuffle” shot which exhibits how every character’s actions impacts the opposite on the alternative aspect of the shared waterline. Watching as Porky’s fortune is Daffy’s misfortune, and vice versa by no means will get previous.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Pool Bunny (Looney Tunes Cartoons)
The last quick from the brand new batch of Looney Tunes to be featured on this checklist is the “Pool Bunny” quick involving none aside from the traditional pairing of Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd. The cartoon begins with Bugs coming throughout Elmer’s picturesque pool in the course of a warmth wave (with all of the visible gasoline like an indication studying “Scorching Is not It?”) earlier than it picks up with a battle the 2 have been combating for almost 80 years now.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Baseball Bugs (Looney Tunes)
Beginning off the traditional Looney Tunes shorts is my private favourite, “Baseball Bugs,” sees Bugs Bunny taking over the Gasoline-Home Gorillas baseball staff in a packed stadium. The quick options a number of the most iconic moments from the franchise, together with Bugs utilizing his signature reverse psychology to get an umpire to do as he needs, the Gasoline-Home conga line following a sequence of hits within the early goings of the sport, and Bugs hitting a participant so onerous his cigar explodes.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Duck Amuck (Merrie Melodies)
Daffy Duck at all times appears to get the quick finish of the stick, and whereas it is justified extra instances than not, there are occasions, like in Duck Amuck, the place the oft-injured duck finds himself being affected by an unseen and aggressive animator. This is without doubt one of the shorts that comes up essentially the most in dialog, and for good cause. It would not commit to at least one animation or narrative type and bounces throughout, displaying the animators’ (and storytellers’) ingenuity and craftsmanship.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Now That Summer time Is Gone (Merrie Melodies)
Technically a Merrie Melodies animation, the 1938 quick Now That Summer time is Gone tells the story of a squirrel who loses his household’s nut provide in a cube sport with a stranger and subsequently makes up a misinform get out of bother together with his father. Launched earlier than the Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes manufacturers basically turned the identical model, this quick animated musical options nice music, singing, and a number of the finest animation of its time.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Rhapsody in Rivets (Merrie Melodies)
Rising up, Rhapsody in Rivets was at all times one of the crucial intriguing issues I had ever seen. Set at a building website, the quick contains a crew of employees placing up a constructing to the beat of Frank Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2.” Hammers, saws, elevators, and different items of apparatus construct an orchestra of sounds because the skyscraper continues to rise over the busy metropolis down under. The animation and the concept to have a building website change into a symphony corridor is ingenious to say the least.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Wackiki Wabbit (Merrie Melodies)
The 1943 quick Wackiki Wabbit follows two castaways as they almost flip to cannibalism earlier than coming throughout Bugs Bunny on a abandoned island. This one comes up time and again for the photographs of the 2 castaways picturing each other as completely different meals in addition to the picture of Bugs Bunny taking a shower in a pot of water as they attempt to prepare dinner him for dinner.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Hollywood Daffy (Merry Melodies)
Set within the streets and backlots of Warner Bros. the Hollywood Daffy quick follows the well-known duck as he tries to fulfill the most important names of 1946. Well-known for that includes animated variations of the likes of Lauren Bacall, Bette Davis, and Jack Benny, the quick additionally contains a sequence of gags the place Daffy attire up like everybody from Charlie Chaplin to Bing Cosby.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Crowing Pains (Looney Tunes)
You could not have an inventory of traditional Looney Tunes cartoons with that includes at the very least one with Longhorn Foghorn, and also you could not characteristic the chubby rooster together with his signature Southern accent with out mentioning the Crowing Pains animated quick. Watching Foghorn as he convinces Henery Hawk that Sylvester is a rooster by no means will get previous, particularly while you add Barnyard Canine to the combination. This additionally marks the primary time Robert McKimson directed a brief involving Sylvester, so there’s that as effectively.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Quick and Furry-ous (Looney Tunes)
Wile E. Coyote and Highway Runner have been going at it for greater than a half a century at this level, however their cat-and-mouse video games first began manner again in 1949 with the Quick and Furry-ous animated quick. This seven-minute quick is very like the numerous animations that adopted within the years and many years to return, nevertheless it’s nice to see the place it began.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Rabbit of Seville (Looney Tunes)
One other nice pairing of Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd is the 1950 animated quick Rabbit of Seville. Set throughout a efficiency of “The Barber of Seville,” the cartoon options a number of the most iconic photos in all of Looney Tunes with the well-known haircut sequence in entrance of a big viewers, with a number of of the actions set to the tempo of the well-known opera.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Rabbit Hearth (Looney Tunes)
The opening chapter of the famed “Searching Trilogy,” the 1951 quick Rabbit Hearth sees the primary pairing of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Elmer Fudd, as the 2 animals thwart the hunter’s gunfire whereas additionally trying to trick each other on the similar time. Large issues would observe for the three characters within the years to return, however nothing fairly compares to the “Rabbit Searching Season/Duck Searching Season” indicators and different gags featured on this groundbreaking quick.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Hoppy-Go-Fortunate (Looney Tunes)
Just about the Looney Tunes model of Of Mice and Males, the 1952 animated quick Hoppy Go Fortunate follows a easy cat by the identify of Benny who enlists the assistance of Sylvester (who he calls George) to discover a mouse so he can have a pet. What they discover finally ends up being a kangaroo. Shockingly violent, even for Looney Tunes requirements, the quick was closely edited for tv airings after its preliminary launch.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
What’s Opera Doc? (Merrie Melodies)
The What’s Opera Doc? quick from Merry Melodies might be one of the crucial well-known Warner Bros cartoons, and for good cause. Parodying traditional operas, this 1957 animation is combines the standard components of the Bugs Bunny/Elmer Fudd relationship and provides a contact of drama to the affair for one of the crucial well-known and highly-regarded releases from the studio. And if the US Library of Congress says it is vital then you recognize it’s a must to watch it.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Duck Dodgers within the 24 1/2th Century (Merrie Melodies)
When Daffy Duck wasn’t getting tricked by Bugs Bunny he usually discovered himself in outer area because the “Duck Dodgers” character. This all began with the Duck Dodgers within the 24 1/2th Century animated quick which exhibits the titular character discovering the mysterious “Planet X” concurrently Marvin the Martian.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Satan Could Hare (Looney Tunes)
Tasmanian Satan is without doubt one of the most iconic characters to return from Looney Tunes (particularly within the 1990’s “perspective” clothes and popular culture), however the character goes again so far as the 1954 animated quick Satan Could Hare. Within the character’s debut, he’s seen chasing a number of animals round earlier than assembly Bugs Bunny who does what Bugs Bunny at all times does — has enjoyable on the behest of Taz.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
One Froggy Night (Merrie Melodies)
The 1955 animated quick movie One Froggy Night is value together with solely for being the introduction of one among Warner Bros. most notable mascots and characters, Michigan J. Frog. Centered round a down-on-his-luck man who tries to seek out fame and fortune with the assistance of a singing and dancing frog, the quick options a variety of musical numbers and a few fairly amusing conditions.
Stream it on HBO Max right here.
Properly, these are simply 20 of the good Looney Tunes shorts you possibly can watch proper now on HBO Max. Like I stated at first, there are a whole lot of episodes to select from, so let me know if I missed your favourite. And for all issues HBO Max, take a look at all the nice content material on the most recent streaming service right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment