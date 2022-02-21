The best Lost Ark classes based on what you’re looking for: damage, support, defense, and ease of use

There is nothing more frustrating than choosing a class that doesn’t go according to your game plan in an MMO.

With over 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam, it’s no surprise that Lost Ark is on everyone’s lips, and among the many exciting topics coming from this new MMO from Smilegate and Amazon, the lessons are perhaps the most debatable among the community: Which is the best to defend my team? What should I avoid if I only seek to kill my enemies?

Despite not having a huge number of classes, Lost Ark shines by offering a great variety of styles of play, and although most are easy to identify just by analyzing the name, some of them hide attributes that we will tell you here, so that you do not make the mistake of choosing a class that does not agree with you, and you have to start your adventure from scratch.

Berserker (for beginners) Eliminate everything in your path using a greatsword and be difficult to kill thanks to your large amount of life. The berserker is possibly the most traditional class in Lost Ark, so if you’re looking to avoid complexities, this is your ideal character. Holster (damage) Many classes in the Lost Ark are ideal for merciless killing, but the Gunslinger beats all others in terms of flexibility. Whether it’s melee, ranged, a single enemy or a wave of them, this class can do it all. fence (support) You may prefer the peaceful role, and there’s no better choice than the fence. Able to heal and increase the attributes of both her and the rest of the classes, the fence is a key element for any complicated issue. Gunner lance (defense) Sooner or later it will be necessary to have a tank in the lead, and for that role, no one better than the spear gunner. His weapon of choice allows him a bit of range when attacking, not to mention his massive shield. Sorceress (for beginners) Your typical magic class, but still extremely fun to control. A large number of ranged attacks are at your disposal, some specially designed to wipe the screen of multiple enemies. Assassin (speed) Regardless of her advanced class, the assassin is the best when it comes to speed. She is able to disappear in the blink of an eye, and deal tremendous damage to any enemy. A great option for the ‘hit and run’ tactic. Fist spiritual (Multi-Purpose) If you don’t have a preferred playstyle, Spirit Fist may be your class. You will withstand more damage than others, you will have very attractive agility, and you will be able to attack from a distance or with melee martial arts techniques.

Now that you have a better idea of ​​what some classes in the game have to offer, the next thing to do would be to look for advice before you start playing, because being an MMO, the beginning can be overwhelming for some players. Also, it would be a good idea to analyze the servers offered by the title, in order to enter the most suitable one according to your tastes.

