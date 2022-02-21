The best Lost Ark classes based on what you’re looking for: damage, support, defense, and ease of use

There is nothing more frustrating than choosing a class that doesn’t go according to your game plan in an MMO.
With over 1.3 million concurrent players on Steam, it’s no surprise that Lost Ark is on everyone’s lips, and among the many exciting topics coming from this new MMO from Smilegate and Amazon, the lessons are perhaps the most debatable among the community: Which is the best to defend my team? What should I avoid if I only seek to kill my enemies?
Despite not having a huge number of classes, Lost Ark shines by offering a great variety of styles of play, and although most are easy to identify just by analyzing the name, some of them hide attributes that we will tell you here, so that you do not make the mistake of choosing a class that does not agree with you, and you have to start your adventure from scratch.
Now that you have a better idea of what some classes in the game have to offer, the next thing to do would be to look for advice before you start playing, because being an MMO, the beginning can be overwhelming for some players. Also, it would be a good idea to analyze the servers offered by the title, in order to enter the most suitable one according to your tastes.