The best memes after the announcement of the renewal of Kylian Mbappé with PSG

The networks lit up with the memes for the permanence of Mbappé in PSG

It was one of the novels of the season. And it came to an end. Kylian Mbappé renewed his contract with Paris Saint Germain and announced its continuity just before playing the last game of the season against Metz in Princes Park and to stand out by contributing his goalscoring quota. Finally, the powerful Real Madrid could not keep the services of the 23-year-old French star who signed until 2025.

Just before social networks lit up with Mbappé’s video announcement, the Spanish League had shared an official statement with which he announced that will report to UEFA the president of Paris Nasser Al-Khelaiffi for not complying with financial fair play and endangering the entire football structure of the Old Continent. Little did this matter to the PSG authorities, who celebrated number 7 with lights and glitter.

And logically, hundreds of comments were recorded on the networks regarding the announcement of the renewal of Kylian’s bond. From the mockery of the Real Madrid fans, who remembered the elimination in the round of 16 of the Champions League (and before playing the final of the current edition against Liverpool) to the dismay of a Florentino Pérez who battled until the last consequences for staying with the figure of PSG, even the millions of bills that the French star will pocket with the new agreement.

“The two offers, from PSG and Real Madrid, are almost identical. At Real Madrid, my son will have control of his image rights. Now we will wait for his decision ”, was what Fayza Lamari, Kylian’s mother, had said a few hours ago. In other words, the footballer who emerged in Monaco, who has spent five consecutive seasons in the French capital and will extend his stay to eight years, was almost nothing to shake hands with the merengue board in the next transfer market.

In the coming season, Mbappé will go for the biggest prize and the title that has been denied him since he became a professional: the Champions League.

THE BEST MEMES FOR MBAPPÉ’S REFUSAL TO REAL MADRID

