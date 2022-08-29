The best memes for Messi’s change at PSG and his grimace on the bench: criticism against coach Galtier

The cybernauts echoed Messi’s reaction

The Paris Saint Germain had its first wake-up call in the Ligue 1 with a 1-1 draw against Monaco in the Princes Park. The defending champions started by losing the match due to the goal of Kevin Volland y Neymar, from the penalty spot, equalized the balance in the second half. When it seemed that the locals were going to try to take the three points, the coach Christophe Galtier He decided replace Lionel Messi and social networks exploded against said decision.

The French technical director who took over this season He chose to rest the Argentine five minutes from the end and let Pablo Sarabia enter. There was no noticeable fatigue on the part of the captain of the Argentine team previously and he came from giving the key pass to his Brazilian teammate so that he generated the equality penalty. Leaving the field, he greeted his teammates and assistants who passed him and sat down on the bench with a serious attitude, but without expressing discomfort.

in that instant the cameras captured that one of those present on the substitute bench asked him if he was okay. The For money he made a face as if remarking that he had nothing and social networks exploded with the gesture: The memes were present again criticizing the coach’s decision to remove Lionel and not Kylian Mbappeof a poor game against his former team, missing several definitions.

Pablo Sarabia entered the field of play instead of Messi (Photo: Reuters)

Already at the time, Rosario experienced similar situations with Mauricio Pochettino y Joseph Guardiola He warned on several occasions that PSG’s 30 does not like to leave the field of play in close matches. It is the first game of the season in which Lionel does not add all the minutes after the first three dates of the competition and the French Super Cup in which he defeated Nantes with an overwhelming 4-0 win.

It should be noted that Paris Saint Germain will appear again for Ligue 1 next Wednesday against Toulouse, in what will be the first weekday of the current domestic championship. With the draw against Monaco, the team from the capital share the first position with 10 units along with Olympic Marseille and the Lenswho on matchday 4 defeated A string y Rennes respectively.

MESSI’S GESTURE AND THE BEST MEMES HE GENERATED

