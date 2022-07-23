The best memes for the imminent arrival of Dani Alves to the Pumas

(Photo: Twitter)

One year after announcing his retirement from the soccer fields, the Brazilian defender Dani Alves he retracted his decision and is about to star in one of the most mediatic and relevant signings in the history of the Liga MX. The university fans have remained in suspense over the last few weeks, but various reports suggest that the Pumas of the National University will be your Next destiny.

After the signals to the auriazul fans that he has published on his verified Twitter account, as well as the confirmation of characters such as César Luis Merlo, about the alleged acceptance of the Pumas’ proposal, users in social networks have made their enthusiasm known about the arrival of the most successful player in the history of football. In that sense, the memes They have flooded the internet.

One of the first reactions that were released on platforms like Twitter was surprise. And it is that in the presence of offers from other teams in the world, as well as the rumors that distanced the Brazilian from Mexico City, a sector of the fans resigned to the failure of the signing. Given this, images alluding to the program The Rose of Guadalupe, Jurassic Park or video bloggers starred in the memes.

Another of the themes that monopolized the images was related to the financial situation prevailing in the club. In the hours before the confrontation of the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League, the portal ESPN released figures about the millionaire debt in the team. According to the information, since 2018 MXN 240 million have accumulated that they have not been able to pay.

In this regard, the arrival of one of the most prestigious players of the world sports elite raised suspicions about the salary you will receive, as well as the cost for your signature. Therefore, some users did satire with the collection of services free within the University in order to cover the millionaire salary that the Brazilian will receive for his services.

The quarry, one of the traits that has characterized university students throughout their history, was also a topic of conversation. And it is that the Arrival of Alves joined the list of foreign players as Gustavo del Prete y Edward Salvio to reinforce the attack, so the possibility of seeing players trained in the lower divisions of the team on the pitch will be less.

Alan Mozo also appeared in the images. Due to the good tournaments he gave when he wore the colors of the Pumas of the National University, various fans cataloged as the Mexican Dani Alves. For this reason, after he left for the Chivas of Club Deportivo Guadalajara, the hiring of Dani Alves “real” was applauded on social networks.

Finally, some users recalled the enviable number of awards that supports the Brazilian. Although he has been able to win titles in most of the teams whose shirt he has defended, the detractors of the university cadre created memes to deny that his luck will manifest itself to increase one more trophy to the showcases of the Pumas.

According to the portal ESPNin the event that the negotiations continue on the planned course, the lateral defender could land in Mexico City, at the latest, on Monday July 25 to sign his definitive contract, join Andrés Lillini’s training sessions and be able to adapt to Mexico City as soon as possible to carry out his expected debut.

