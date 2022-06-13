The best memes left by a new Racing Club defeat against Godoy Cruz: the ‘Gagoneta’, at the center of the jokes

Racing Club added a new defeat and is still immersed in a deep crisis. After being eliminated during the week by Agropecuario in the Argentine Cup, Godoy Cruz won 2-0in a match played at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, valid for the second date of the Professional Football League.

The goals of the Mendoza team were scored twice by the Uruguayan striker Salomón Rodríguez, at seven and 25 minutes of the second stage. In this way, both teams have three units in two dates played by the local tournament. In the last 30 days, the Academy was eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana (group stage), the Copa de La Liga (semifinals) and Copa Argentina (16avos.)

Racing lacked the player in charge of creation. At 35 minutes forward Tomás Chancalay was sent off for a foul against Pier Barrios, a situation that did not alter the performance of the game.

In the second half, the locals came out better than their rival with the advantage of having one more player on the field, something that gave them the chance to get a little closer to Gastón Gómez’s goal. After seven minutes, Salomón Rodríguez opened the scoring with a header, without a mark and after a center by Martín Ojeda from the left, to put his team ahead.

After the goal in favor, the Mendoza team took more confidence and became the owner of the ball against a lackluster Racing and without ideas. Despite remaining equal in numbers after 18 minutes due to Franco Negri’s expulsion, Tomba was the clear protagonist of the match and the one with the most dangerous chances in the rival goal.

So it was that at 25 minutes the recently admitted Tomás Allende took out an accurate center for the “charrúa” Rodriguez to score again. The remaining minutes until the end of the game were lackluster and messy in terms of creation, a situation that helped the locals to keep the three points.

As expected, users shared dozens of Chicanas. La Gagoneta was the target of ridicule. Next, the best memes of a new Racing Club defeat:

