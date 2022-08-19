The best memes left by Tecatito Corona’s injury and his absence in Qatar 2022

(Photo: Twitter)

Less than 100 days from the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, Mexico received one of the worst news. In the midst of the crisis of results and forcefulness among the starting forwards of the National Team, the Sevilla confirmed the injury of Jesus Manuel Tecatito Corona. His absence will cause movements in the Tricolor, so the memes in the social networks they did not wait.

(Photo: Twitter)

(Photo: Twitter)

According to the official medical report, the Mexican winger will remain away from the soccer fields. four to five months. It is a fact that the first half of the 2022 season in La Liga will be lost, as well as the dispute of the Soccer World Cup with the Mexican team. In this sense, social network users made their concern known, although they also expressed humor.

(Photo: Twitter)

(Photo: Twitter)

One of the first reactions was sadness at the inevitable absence of one of the main architects of the tricolor attack. However, they immediately began to mention the names of the players who might be able to fill the left wing position on the pitch.

(Photo: Twitter)

(Photo: Twitter)

Diego Lainez He is one of the main candidates for his game characteristics, but also for playing in European football. In this sense, through images from popular films such as Toy Storythe fans expressed that the native of Villahermosa, Tabasco, will go through one of the most crucial moments of his career.

(Photo: Twitter)

Another of the most recurring names was Carlos candle. Although the LAFC striker in MLS has expressly announced his refusal to return to the Mexican National Team, a sector of the fans considered that he is the only one capable of replacing the Tecatito. However, his reluctant stance was remembered through memes.

(Photo: Twitter)

The sudden loss of Corona opened the door to players who have not had as much recurrence in the national team. Alexander Zendejas and Uriel Antuna They were the names of the players who could take advantage of the opportunity and become the revelations of the tournament, although before that they will have to go through the approval of Gerardo Martino.

(Photo: Twitter)

The helmsman of the Tricolor was also the subject of graphic satire. In recent years, his management has been characterized by not considering historical figures as Javier Hernandezas well as calling on players like Rudolph Pizarro despite criticism against him for his poor performance in crucial matches.

(Photo: Twitter)

In that sense, although it could be the perfect opportunity to see the return of the man from Guadalajara to the Mexican National Team, users anticipated what could be his final decision and used the images to reaffirm the absence in the World Cup of the top scorer in the history of the Aztec team.

(Photo: Twitter)

Through its official social networks, the Andalusian team reported that during a training session, and without any blow, the native of Hermosillo, Sonora, suffered a major injury to his left ankle. It was not until he was transferred, as an emergency, to the Fremap clinic in Seville that the precise diagnosis of his ailment was provided.

(Photo: Twitter)

(Photo: Twitter)

Once in the hospital, it was determined that he would undergo an emergency operation to remedy the injury as soon as possible. The procedure consisted of placing a plate with screws on the fibula and the application of suture to the external and internal ligaments that were broken He will remain hospitalized for at least the next two days and will later be discharged from hospital to continue his rehabilitation.

KEEP READING:

Goodbye to Qatar 2022: Tecatito Corona suffered a fracture of the fibula and left ankle ligament

Rain of bullets: baseball team evaded assault on a highway in Mexico despite gunshots

In the race for a place in Qatar 2022, Henry Martín is reinvigorated with goals in Liga MX