The best memes left by the departure of Santiago Solari from America

Santiago Hernán Solari Poggio ended his cycle at the head of Club América after the time he consolidated throughout little over a year. The tie achieved against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on matchday 8 of the Grita México Clausura 2022 was the determining factor for the board to choose to cut the continuity of the helmsman whose strongest letter of introduction was the winning the 2018 Club World Cup with Real Madrid. With the event, memes also began to circulate.

Twitter Internet users, mainly, joined the discussion about whether the departure of the Argentine was the best decision of the board. While some argued for or against, others took advantage of the situation in Coapa to make fun of the sports situation that crosses the most winning team in Liga MX. Among the images, allusion was also made to the two coaches who left office before Solari.

Another of the characters that was alluded to in the teasing was the controversial sports journalist Jose Ramon Fernandez. And it is that his strong critical stance regarding the decisions and news emanating from America experienced a slight change with the arrival of Solari to the bench. It is worth mentioning that the former coach came from the team preferred by Joserrathat is, Real Madrid.

Despite the substantial poster that supported him as one of the best candidates to replace Miguel Herrerathe time that Solari remained in charge of the bench was not what was expected. It is true that his record of points obtained throughout 2021 placed him as one of the most effective coaches, however, failed to consolidate any title.

When he took over the reins of the club, América was already in the middle of the dispute over the Concacaf Champions League, merit that he achieved from the hand of the Louse Blacksmith. Although his permanence was in danger, Solari managed to reach the grand final of the tournament against Rayados de Monterrey. However, in the midst of a discreet performance missed the opportunity to win his first trophy.

His luck was not so different in the semesters corresponding to the Closing and Opening 2021. In both he managed to qualify directly for the group, but was also eliminated in the quarterfinals. The first executioners of him were the Tuzos from Pachucaalthough the spirit they exhibited in the second leg of the tie sowed hope about what could happen in the next tournament.

The Pumas of the National University were the rivals to beat in the 2021 Apertura. Although in statistics and squad the America jumped onto the pitch as a wide favoriteHis fate was very different. With the global score of three goals to one against him lost hope of progressing to the semi-final. There began the crisis that ended with his dismissal.

With the commitment to improve the sporting situation and after being eliminated by the city’s hated rival, the board issued a statement in which promised to change the direction of the team. Although there was a significant movement in the ups and downs in the face of Grita México Clausura 2022, in eight days played, Solari was only able to win five of a possible 24 units.

Santiago became the fourth coach dismissed in the current tournament. For this reason, given the trend of layoffs, network users took the opportunity to remember the complicated moment of Michel Leaño with Chivas, who also starred in some memes.

The Eagles will have to face the match corresponding to day 9, against the Monterey Striped, without a defined technician. In addition, with nine games to play, they will have the obligation to increase their points harvest if their aspiration is enter the league, at least through the playoffs.

