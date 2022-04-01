The best memes left by the difficult group of Mexico in the World Cup in Qatar (Photo: Twitter/

The draw was held for the Qatar World Cup and finally a new group stage was defined, where the Mexican team was located within Group Cso it will be active from the second World Cup day.

As soon as the third role of hype 2 was revealed, social networks were flooded with reactions from Mexico, since it was immediately placed next to the Argentina national teamwho will arrive as champions of the America Cup and that accumulate 31 consecutive games without knowing the defeat.

Due to the difficulty of the rival, as soon as he joined Poland to Group C, the memes began to circulate due to the bad fortune that the Tricolor in the draw, as he will have to deal with two strong rivals in order to advance to the next round.

The main memory was the two World Cups of 1006 and 2010, in which the Albiceleste eliminated Mexico in the round of 16, so the South American team was positioned as one of the rivals to avoid in Pot 1.

Because this did not happen, the ironic and burlesque pessimism quickly arrived, because the past does not benefit the Aztec team when talking about Argentina as a rival. From flashbacks to the goals of Maxi Rodríguez and Carlos Tevez, to portraits of the Chavo del 8 and Toy Storythe social networks began to echo the difficult group that touched the Tri.

