The best memes left by the dispute between Christian Martinoli and Werevertumorro

The social networks of the sports field in Mexico have been lit by recent public disputes between some of its greatest characters, firstly it was the iconic journalist, Jose Ramon Fernandez with his colleague in ESPN, Alvaro Morales; immediately afterwards David Faitelson with the narrator STUDY, Paco Villa.

Now, one of the most important faces of the sports association that was involved in these constant media brawls was the renowned journalist and narrator of Aztec Sports, Christian Martinoli with former youtuber, Gabriel Montiel better known as Werevertumorro.

This situation arose after the famous chronicler of TV Azteca was launched against the goalkeeper of Club América, Guillermo Ochoa to whom he listed his deficiencies under the three sticks, which is why, according to him, it never transcended in European football.

Oh! Until someone in the media dares to speak the truth about the most inflated goalkeeper in Mexico, whom Televisa wants to sell you as the best in history. pic.twitter.com/5MX4Pp1MUB — 𝗟𝘂𝗶𝘀_𝗔𝘇𝘂𝗹  (@LuisAzul0507) October 19, 2022

“Ochoa was the goalkeeper with the most goals in France, then in Spain when he was with Málaga and Granada. He went down in two different leagues. He had an impressive World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and in that period there was talk of huge clubs for him like Liverpool and Milan, and yes, he saves the bastard, but he has many deficiencies, “he said in an interview for his partner Enrique Garay’s YouTube channel.

These words gave rise to a remark by Gabriel Montiel via tweetr, who hinted – without labeling it – that failure can also be present on the tables of sports writers. True to his style, Martinoli “returned the ball” to the content creator, making a small semblance of his trajectory in Aztec Sports.

As expected, the bickering between the two began a series of questions on social networks that persisted until the night of October 19 when América faced Deportivo Toluca for the 2022 Opening Semifinals.

Greetings my @werevertumorro I am going for my seventh World Cup. I have narrated Champions, European Championships, Copa América, Confederations, Club World Cup, Libertadores, Copa del Rey, Bundesliga and also Mazatlán. When you asked to interview me, it was not so noticeable where they pay you today. Kisses. — Christian Martinoli (@martinolimx) October 19, 2022

However, in the development of the game what many imagined happened, because in one of the first dangerous plays by Toluca, Guillermo Ochoa made a mistake in an exit -one of the points pointed out by Martinoli-, an action that caused the fall of his frame and, a fact that would later mean the defeat of América (2-1) in the Nemesio Diez.

As expected, several Internet users claimed that Ochoa, later than sooner, agreed with the famous Mexican chronicler, who assured from the beginning that the goalkeeper who passed “through teams from the middle table to low” of soccer in Spain and France, did not reach a larger team due to his limitations under the goal.

To end a night with flourish For Martinoli, social networks took up the statements of the famous sports journalist to turn it into a trend with a series of memes and reactions, even more so after the error of the America goalkeeper.

In addition, as expected, the fans did not forgive the now collaborator of STUDY for Qatar 2022, all the accusations against the narrator of Aztec Sports.

