The best memes left by the landing of “Pochi” with a Navy helicopter

The criticism towards Marine Secretary (Semar) and the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) received a new onslaught of criticism, this time after the loan of a helicopter Panther type Marina for a baseball game between the Olmec of Tabasco and the Quintana Roo Tigers.

Between the intense wave of violence that several regions of the country are experiencing and combined with the fact that the landing took place in the municipality of Macuspanawhere the head of the Federal Executive was born, the reactions on social networks for the arrival of the mascot Few in a federal aircraft they did not wait.

Despite the fact that the news went viral a day after the event and with a lot of controversy surrounding it, the reactions and the best memes were divided between supporters and opponents of the government led by the National Regeneration Movement (Morena).

And it is that on the one hand, users through Twitter began to rant against the use of federal resources for a spectacle unrelated to national securityespecially since it is a helicopter dedicated to special operations.

At the same time, the defenders of this activity presumed that it is not the first time that this type of material and human resources of the Marina for sporting events, as they recalled in the first instance the planes and helicopters that have been used during the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Mexico.

In the same way, images of the musical band of the Navy appeared in games of NFL or end of Liga MXwhere the presence of some sailors has been used to carry out the respective honors to the flag and intonation of the Mexican national anthem.

As expected, through social networks these opposite poles confronted each other in memes and left various reactions that continue to cause echo.

Some linked the loan of the aircraft to AMLO’s preference for baseball, especially because it is a team from Tabasco, where he is from, for which they assured that Fewthe pet of the Olmecs, had important influences and even remembered Mario Slimnational leader of Morenawith a green backpack that caused controversy months ago.

Similarly, the defenders of this activity criticized those who criticized it for not having done the same in other types of events, although now in the form of memes and ridicule.

It should be remembered that two days after the event, the Marine Secretary released a statement in which they clarified the controversy and defended themselves in this regard, since they assured that the use of naval equipment and personnel in sporting events serves to promote this type of activity and bring the Semar to the public.

“The staff of this institution is pleased to participate in these activities, that allow us to bring the Navy closer to the society of the different parts of the country and exalt the patriotic values, which distinguish naval sailors, ”said the document.

“The Secretariat of the Navy-Navy of Mexico contributes to promoting sports in our country, as well as promoting and promoting socio-cultural and civic activities, strengthening communication, contact and coexistence with civil society”

During the morning press conference last Friday, the president of Mexico himself expressed its rejection of the use of military aircraft for foreign showsalthough it immediately contextualized why it was used.

“No, I do not agree (with the use of the helicopter), Of course I am in favor of baseball and sports in general and I know there is a lot of passion, they are in the finalThat’s why it was the helicopter thing because the playoffs were starting,” López Obrador said in part of the conference.

