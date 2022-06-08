The best memes left by the possible signing of Jürgen Damm to America

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (photo: Twitter/@AldebaranAT)

The America club could have tied his first signing of the season, because in the last few hours it transpired that Juergen Damm would be about to report with the team in the preseason that takes place in Quintana Roowith the aim of convincing the coaching staff to Fernando Ortiz and sign the contract.

Because Jürgen is exiled from the first team of Atlanta Unitedhas not played an official match since November 7, 2021, at the end of a very irregular season in the Major League Soccer (MLS), then only played 10 gamesnone as a starter, to add 154 minutes throughout the year.

These numbers caused the desperation of a good part of the fans of the EaglesWell, it is about a footballer who is going through the worst moment of his career to reinforce the right end, an area that still does not find a guarantee owner.

How could it be otherwise, the most creative followers reacted with a shower of memes on social networks, with criticism directed mainly at the sports president Santiago Bathsand with the comparison on the recent rumors that revolved around Edinson Cavani.

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

rumors of Juergen Damm al America are not new, since his name has been linked to the Coapa team even before he arrived at the American team, when his contract with tigers in 2020 and information circulated of a possible interest from the Coapa team.

A year later, already with his first season disputed with Atlanta, the name of the Eagles also appeared among the possible interested parties; however, his current contract and high salary were some of the difficulties for which the negotiations would not have been successful.

Now it seems that he could finally reach America and it would be as a free player, since he was released from the Atlanta United with the aim of freeing up a place as Designated Playera roster member on MLS teams that can be paid any amount of money, as he is not governed by the salary cap popular in US sports.

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

According to information published by René Tovar in ESPNthe person who was interested in integrating the 29-year-old footballer was himself Santiago Bathssince both characters could coincide when Michael Herrera took the reins of Mexican team in 2014, when the manager was part of his work team.

Who will pass through the quarries of Chivas, Atlas y tecos arrived at Atlanta United in mid-2020 as a free player. In his first year he played 14 league games, plus another two in Concacaf, to add one goal and four assists; however, the following season he did not find his place and was relegated to the bench.

The situation worsened when he suffered a muscle injury that led him to miss 10 regular season gamesso when he returned to the calls, the substitutes’ bench was his new home, so he was unable to contribute goals or assists.

According to various sources close to the Coapa team, the Tuzos de Pachuca youth squad is located in Mexico City to perform the tests physical and medical with the Coapa team. If approved, he would travel to the Riviera Maya to join the preseason work with the rest of the team and receive the approval of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz.

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

They blew up America for the signing of Jürgen Damm and the memes were unleashed (Photo: Twitter/)

KEEP READING:

Marco García, Pumas footballer, faced the accusations of harassment: “There will always be regret”

“We both have the desire to make the region more important and powerful”: MLS commissioner on relationship with Liga MX

They leaked the new Club América jersey for the 2022-2023 season with radical changes