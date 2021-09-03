The best memes left by the Third AMLO Government Report

The event was attended by the secretary of Citizen Security, the private secretary of the president, the secretary of Culture, the director of Pemex and the secretary of Energy (Photos: Twitter)

On the morning of this Wednesday, September 1, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) offered his Third Government Report from the Juarez Hall of the National Palace. At 10:00 a.m., he announced the progress of his administration in economic, security and development matters and in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The capacity of the event was restricted due to the health contingency, which is why only his wife was present, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller; members of his cabinet and some other special guest, for example, the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo.

During the event, the president asserted that the collaborators who accompany him are honest people committed to resolving the historical demands of the people he left behind “the neoliberal farce”And“ technocrats ”for decades.

Similarly, he pointed out that the “transformation is underway”Because his government has stopped privatizations, mainly in the energy sector, since the main objective of this is to achieve self-sufficiency in terms of gasoline and electricity.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, offered his third government report from the National Palace (Photo: Galo Cañas / CUARTOSCURO.COM)

In economic matters, he highlighted the construction of the works that will be the flagship of his administration, such as the Felipe Angeles airport, the Dos Boca refinerys and the Maya Trend; as well as the trade agreement with the United States and Canada.

One of the topics that attracted the most attention in social networks (which became a trend) was that he highlighted the increase in remittances as an achievement of his administration. As well as the increase in the minimum wage, the reduction of interest rates, the control of inflation and that the peso has not been devalued.

However, some sectors of the opposition took the opportunity to generate criticism and share memes, because they did not share the idea that remittances are an achievement of the administration in turn, but rather the effort of compatriots in other countries:

(Photo: Twitter/@JorgeLara1)

(Photo: Twitter/@VicenteFoxQue)

Also, within the opposition group to the federal government, the idea circulated that what was said this morning in the National Palace was allegedly lies:

(Foto: Twitter/@JuanPer65189910)

(Photo: Twitter/@JLozanoA)

(Foto: Twitter/@JorgeBecerraTol)

(Photo: Twitter/@herctortorresa)

Meanwhile, some Internet users played with the possibilities that AMLO granted by placing himself close to paintings of the venue, from famous meme characters to cinema icons appeared on social networks:

(Photo: Twitter/@CBBurron)

However, there were also those to whom the report did not generate any interest and this was communicated on the internet:

(Photo: Twitter/@CBBurron)

Some even played with the cover of the new book of President López Obrador, Half way, especially since it is Wednesday, the day that marks the middle of the week:

(Photo: Twitter/@CBBurron)

However, groups close to the politics of the Fourth Transformation were also present, those who see as hero to the president and they tattooed it:

(Foto: Twitter / @ audioksonora)

It should be noted that some of the criticisms that AMLO received were due to the decision to have few assistants in the Juarez Hall of the National Palace, as some users pointed out that it only led to close voices.

Along the same lines, many others judged “the incoherence”, since during the commemoration of the 500 years of the fall of Mexico Tenochtitlan, the Historic Center was filled with people.

(Foto: Twitter/@MichMich92)

(Photo: Twitter/@JairoRiosGto)

(Foto: Twitter/@Christi05883645)

And yes, the groups of the opposition They did not get away with it, since they were also part of the memes that turned the report of the Chief of the Federal Executive.

(Photo: Twitter/@pelucso)

Although it sounds strange, for some the report was a “good” idea to flirt:

(Photo: Twitter / idd aciddoc1)

Finally, some assured that AMLO only congratulated himself this September 1:

(Photo: Twitter / idd aciddoc1)

KEEP READING:

“Report of Lies”: Kenia López Rabadán’s Acid Criticism of AMLO

This was the Third AMLO Government Report minute by minute: “We are going to complete the transformation”

AMLO once again launched himself against the neoliberals in his Third Report: “Have them learn”