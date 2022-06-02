The best memes of Checo Pérez drunk after winning the Monaco GP

The Mexican driver came to celebrate his first win of the season and the third in his career after overcoming one of the most iconic circuits of the 2022 Formula 1 season.



Sergio Pérez got one of the most important wins in his career as a pilot of the formula 1. After conquering the first position within the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the most relevant of the season, made his emotion known at the award ceremony and the post-race celebrations. Even on the weekend he was observed get off a yachtin an obvious state of drunkennessafter prolonging the celebration.

Through social networks, a video of the Mexican pilot was released. In it he is seen leaving the top of a boat, assisted by three other people, after having attended a celebration. In one of her hands she carries an object that appears to be a shoe as she tries to descend the steps of the means of transportation.

As the scene unfolds, another group of people aboard a smaller boat in the Mediterranean Sea They comment between laughter and await the arrival of the Red Bull driver. The material barely lasted seven seconds, but it unleashed all kinds of comments and memes due to the context in which the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, celebrated his historic step as the protagonist of Formula 1.

Some users of the social network Twitter justified Pérez’s status due to the magnitude of his new achievement and made comments about it. “I would have been worse off. What the hell that he celebrated that great triumph with a good p * da ”, reads one of the comments on the publication.

Meanwhile, other people made fun of the situation and They related the meeting that the Tapatio held with former President Felipe Calderón in the hours after the race. And it is that in the comments they recalled the multiple scenes where the PAN, being president of Mexico, was shown in public acts under the effects of having ingested alcoholic beverages.

It should be remembered that the rumor about the alleged addiction of Calderón Hinojosa al alcohol It persecuted him for much of his six-year term. Even in 2011, Carmen Aristegui took advantage of her radio space to allude to a banner of the Labor Party caucus (PT) where they hinted at the behavior. In this sense, the journalist pronounced that the Presidency of the Republic should clarify if the saying was true or falsebut days later it was removed from its space.

Eleven years later, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) named Felipe Calderon as the owner of your Environment and Sustainability Commission. That was the reason why the politician was able to be present at the festivities that Czech Pérez headed after having conquered the Monaco Circuit. He even jumped into the Red Bull pool in the Principality.

After the controversial decision of the Red Bull team that separated Sergio Pérez from taking first place in the Spanish Grand Prix, the Mexican had a weekend full of good news. And it is that after the victory in Monaco he received confirmation from his team about the renewal of his contract until the 2024 seasonfor which he ensured his stay for four years from his arrival.

Users on social networks reacted with funny memes to the celebration of the former president and the Formula 1 driver (Photo: Twitter / @mafifioso)

“Winning the Monaco Grand Prix is ​​a dream for any driver and to celebrate my first victory there with this announcement that I will continue in Red Bull Racing until 2024 it’s just the icing on the cake”he wrote on his social networks moments before the confirmation of the renewal by his team.

