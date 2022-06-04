The best memes of Edinson Cavani’s double in Mexico vs. Uruguay

(Photo: Internet)

The most prominent figure in the friendly match between Mexico and Uruguay it was Edinson Cavani. Despite being considered a veteran striker, the former Manchester United striker was one of the key players in bringing the rout about the Tricolor. Although he does not have a club, his good physical shape and qualities, as well as the questionable performance of Gerardo Martino’s team, unleashed a wave of memes on social networks.

After being released from the cadre of the Manchester United At the end of the 2021-22 season, the Uruguayan striker was considered one of the main characters to attack their national team. Although his age was one of the factors for which his call was questioned, in the match with Mexico he showed be the best striker of the two teams.

Among the memes published by Twitter users, the comparison of the Uruguayan with Raul Jimenez, who has been considered by Gerardo Martino as his main attacking reference despite his low scoring rate. And it is that unlike the attacker of the Wolves, Cavani was a fundamental player for the three goals for your team.

Went to 35 minutes when his header was badly rejected by Alfredo Talavera led to the fall of the first goal thanks to the shot of Matthias Neighbor. However, in the second half he stole the spotlight by scoring his first goal of the night with just 20 seconds after the second half resumed.

His first goalscoring appearance was enough for the users will highlight the skills with which he has despite his age, as well as the mistakes made by the Mexican defense and allowed him to achieve his goal. Although the goal implied the definitive stamp to finalize the defeat of the team of the Tata Martino, his appearance did not end at that moment.

Eight minutes later, Edinson Cavani He found the ball in the crescent of the area and dared to shoot towards one of the goal posts. Talavera could not do anything to avoid three to zero. The event involved the fall of the third goal against Mexico and the memes did not wait.

In social networks, some users related the moment of the match with an iconic image starring Krusty the Clown of the series The Simpson. On the other hand, they recalled a scene that Oswaldo Sánchez lived in the year 2008when he asked the forwards of the Honduran National Team to they will no longer attack his bow, because with the victory of one to zero both teams guaranteed their presence in the World Cup in South Africa 2010.

Another reason for the satire was the current employment situation. After being left out of Manchester United’s plans, the striker was left in free agency and with the possibility of joining any team in the world without the need to purchase. Even according to the Ghost Suarezwould have been offered to the Rayados de Monterrey.

Even to delve into the rumor, users used an image of the protocol ceremony when shook hands with Cesar Montes, defender of the Monterrey team. Although the interest has not been extensive to other Liga MX teams, other people they related the player to clubs like Cruz Azul and the Eagles of America.

After the result, the Uruguayans took a solid step towards consolidating an outstanding performance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, Mexico will have to redirect its path if he seeks to transcend beyond the group stage.

