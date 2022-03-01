The best memes of Elden Ring and its character editor: between the laughs and the worst of your nightmares

Players have already exploited the possibilities of FromSoftware’s in-game character creator.

Elden Ring came last February 25 and he did it in style, with a spectacular Steam premiere, widely surpassing great titles from FromSoftware like Dark Souls III and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and rising as one of the best valued games in history in the popular Metacritic and Opencritic portals.

It is clear that the game is having a fantastic reception, but the most veteran players have not forgotten that it is almost a tradition in Hidetaka Miyazaki’s games: experiment with character creator and its particular tools, to achieve some of the most disturbing monsters we’ve seen in a video game, parody memes or recreate famous characters.

It is tradition to turn the character creator into a museum of horrorsThis time it was the Twitter user @xprodz_ who has pulled out one of the most sinister threads that we have found characters from the museum of horrors who is the creator of Elden Ring, we have collected some of the most interesting, terrible or funniest we have found. But social networks are full of these creations, although as you will see below, not all of them are bad.

We started strong, with a version of Donatello from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that has come out of the sewers to sneak right into your nightmares. The player Jaybberwocky, has also had the freedom to traumatize us with his particular interpretation of Thanos. She doesn’t have the Infinity Stones, but she doesn’t need them with that piercing gaze either.

There are not a few memes that we have been able to find among the creations, but the sinister versions of GigaChad they have undoubtedly triumphed among the audience.

Then there are simply those who enjoy exploring the creator of Elden Ring until they get we have to sleep with the light on. A classic that is repeated and that, as you can see, makes the creators proud.

But since we do not want to leave you with such a bad taste in your mouth, we have also been able to find some creations that are used to honor characters from other video games, animes, manga and that end up hitting the mark. It is the example of these Guts y Griffith, de Berserkprobably one of the characters that best fit the style of the game and the surprises they have in store for fans of the work of Kentaro Miura.

User TheMilkMan has shared his creation of Kratos, in the version of the first God of War trilogy, achieving great fidelity with the protagonist of the Sony Santa Monica saga. If you want to replicate it, in the video you have a detailed template to recreate it. Also quite impressive is the version of Dante from Devil May Cry 5 created by @MrNosec.

Image by @MrNosec

We have to recognize that this is only a small part of the “magic” he is producing with the creator of Elden Ring. If you are also one of those who spend more hours in the character creator than repeating bosses, We encourage you to share your creations with usand if you want to know more about Miyazaki’s last great work, at 3DJuegos we have already spent more than 60 hours traveling through his dangerous Middle Lands and we have been able to tell you why we are fascinated with Elden Ring.

More about: Elden Ring.