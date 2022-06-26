The best memes of JC Chávez for the victory of Arigameplays in the Evening of the Year 2

(Photo: Twitter/@mindpdteamo)

For the second time, Ibai Llanos presented the event known as The Evening of the Year. A large number of influencers, as well as artists and personalities, appeared on the billboard. However, one of the attendees who attracted the most attention was the Mexican Arigameplayswho defeated in an amateur boxing function Paracetamor. After hanging the victory, users in networks they remembered Julio César Chávez and compared her to his son.

Weeks before showing up for combat, the star of the platform Twitch atook care of him Mexican Grand Champion to receive training prior to the function. The Monterrey native traveled from Monterrey, Nuevo León to Tijuana, Baja California to receive some physical preparation sessions and advice from the former professional boxer. Even They held a sparring practice.

Likewise, Chávez González assured him “you are going to win. Remember that in the box you win and lose. If you lose nothing happens. It’s just an experience.”, and gave him a red band with his name as an amulet to mount the roped. All these gestures had a stir on social networks after knowing the result of the brawl.

The trend of Internet users was aimed at recognize the good performance of the streamer in the ring. Both she and Paracetamor demonstrated ample impetus from the first chime with a wide variety of shots. For that reason, and alluding to the training session he had with the Mexican Grand Championthe they compared with the sons of the legendary boxer.

Opinions like “Arigameplays gave Julio César Chávez more joy than Jr. himself.” o “El Canelo and Arigameplays, the two children that Julio César Chávez always wanted to have”, were some that could be read hours after the event ended. Even other users commented that the former multi-champion boxer should have felt great pride in the triumph of his pupil.

The memes did not wait either and resumed a gran variety of images. One of them recalled a scene from the American series The Simpsons, where Homer slaps a lamb that approached him in order to admire one he considered more tender. In said scene, Julio César Chávez Jr. was compared to the beaten sheep and Ari with the smallest.

The criticisms had their main support in the inconsistency that Julio César Chávez Carrasco has had throughout his professional career. And it is that who came to be considered as one of the best prospects in Mexican boxing He experienced a notable drop in his level due to extra-sports factors. Even Charles the Tsar Aguilar came to consider him a better exponent than the Canelo Álvarez.

Although the eldest son of Chávez González was the main victim of the criticism, they were extended to his brother Omar, who in recent days put on the gloves professionally again but had to deal with an unexpected result. And it is that at the end of 10 rounds, the judges gave victory to his rival Rafael Amarillas Ortíza situation that caused the frustration of the Great Mexican Champion.

The confrontation between Arigameplays y Paracetamor took place in the Olympic Pavilion of Bandalona, ​​a venue located in the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain, with the capacity to house more than 12 thousand people. Although Spursito and Carola also put on the gloves, they did not generate the same stir as the Mexican and the Spanish.

