The best memes of Lionel Messi as a substitute at PSG

The best memes about Lionel Messi and his start as a substitute PSG

The debut of Lionel Messi It was undoubtedly the most anticipated thing since the announcement of his arrival at París Saint-Germain (PSG)That is why millions of fans from around the world stood in front of their televisions this Sunday in the French team’s duel against him. Reims for the fourth day of Ligue 1. It is that The flea he was called up for the first time since his signing, but fans were surprised by the coach’s decision to place him on the substitute bench.

Mauricio Pochettino chose to seat the 34-year-old Argentine between the relays and started as headlines in the lead Angel Di Maria, Neymar and Kylian Mabppé. Therefore, on social networks, users responded with memes to the decision of the technician.

Another focus of the jokes was the plaque of the initial formations of the transmission of the meeting. For some reason that was not explained, several footballers, including Say Maria and Neymar, they had no faces in the image and instead of them there were. It was then that users created memes comparing the image with some famous characters from series and movies or even others pointed out that there are “dolls” playing in Ligue 1.

The best memes:

