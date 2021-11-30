The best memes of Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewandowski, at the center of the jokes

In a glamorous ceremony held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, Lionel Messi won for the seventh time in his career on Ball of Gold, but unlike the previous ones, in which he won the award for his success with Barcelona, ​​this time it was thanks to the title of the America Cup, his first title with Argentina after 16 years of disappointment.

“This award is for what we did in the Copa América and for that I thank my teammates,” he admitted in his speech. “Before I won this trophy, but I had the feeling that there was a thorn in it; This year I have achieved the dream that I wanted so much after many years of searching for it ”, he added.

The forward of the PSG was imposed on Robert Lewandowski, who is still unable to win the trophy despite accumulating great performances on social networks. For that reason both he and Cristiano Ronaldo They were in the focus of mockery on social networks, which were flooded with the now traditional memes.

