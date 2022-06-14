The best memes of Peru’s penalty shootout that left it without a World Cup: from Australia’s dancing goalkeeper to the comparison with Dibu Martínez

The disappointment of Peru and the jokes in the networks (Getty)

Peru was left on the doorstep of the World Cup: after equalizing 0-0 against Australia in the 120 minutes of the playoffs, they fell 5-4 on penalties in Doha. Thus, he could not get his ticket to the Qatar World Cup, unlike what had happened in Russia 2018, when he beat New Zealand. In the context of a very even duel, the Incas had the best chances to convert, especially in overtime, like Edison Flores’ header that hit the post.

Already in the shootout from 12 steps, the Socceroos’ play paid off: the coach brought out Ryan, starting goalkeeper, captain and emblem, to make way for Andrew Redmayne, which came to the comparison with the label of “penalty specialist”. And, with an eccentric style, dancing in front of his opponents before each execution, he ended up becoming a figure, blocking Valera’s decisive shot.

Social networks exploded before the result: in Latin America, mostly with support for Peru, although there were also some jokes about the stumble, when it appeared as a favorite to make up group D along with France, Denmark and Tunisia. And the peculiar forms of Redmayne took the bulk of the memes, with two main axes.

First, his dance to deconcentrate opponents, with analogies to movie scenes or viral characters; including Argentine midfielder Ricardo Centurión. Second, by comparison with Dibu Martinez, the goalkeeper of the Argentine team who was able to successfully apply psychological games in the shootout against Colombia to win the semifinals of the Copa América 2021. And he celebrated with provocative gestures, something he repeated with the Aston Villa diver against Cristiano’s Manchester United Ronaldo. Did the former Arsenal goalkeeper have a rival in terms of histrionics? There may even be a crossover in the round of 16 in Qatar…

THE BEST MEMES OF THE ELIMINATION OF PERU AND THE FIGURE OF THE GOALKEEPER OF AUSTRALIA

KEEP READING:

Australia got a ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and there is only one place left: days, times and stadiums of all the World Cup matches

Who is Andrew Redmayne, the dancing goalkeeper from Australia who became a hero against Peru for his eccentric style of saving penalties

What Ricardo Gareca said about his continuity as head of Peru after being left out of the World Cup against Australia

The repercussions of the Peruvian media after the defeat against Australia that left it without a World Cup: from disappointment to concern for the future of Gareca