The best memes of Racing’s victory against Independiente: Francella, Hauche and the streak against Rojo, the protagonists

Racing Club won 1-0 against Independiente in the Avellaneda classicplayed in the Presidente Peron Stadium and valid for the seventh day of the Professional Football League (LPF). The winning goal was scored by the striker Gabriel Haucheeight minutes into the first stage, through a Chilean acrobatic.

That action was born from a well-executed corner by Emiliano Vecchio from the right, which was deflected with a header by Sigali and left the ball high for “Demon” Hauche, who tried a Chilean to open the scoring.

The victory left Racing in third place with 13 points (like Platense and Unión de Santa Fe), two from Newell’s Old Boys (15), while Independentfollowing the defeat, remains with seven units. On the next day, the eighth of the Professional League, the Academy will visit Newells Old Boys. El Rojo, meanwhile, will receive Rosario Central. Both games will be played next Saturday.

Of course, the classic memes were the order of the day once Racing’s victory was confirmed. The great goal by Gabriel Hauche and the “joy” of William Francella, one of its most famous fans, were highlighted by the Academy side. In El Rojo, the years he has been without titles, criticism of the leadership headed by Hugo Moyano y the future of your DT, Eduardo Dominguez.

The best memes of Racing's triumph over Independiente in the Cylinder:

