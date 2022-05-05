The best memes of Real Madrid’s heroic victory over Manchester City with Guardiola at the center of the jokes

The Real Madrid qualified for the final of the Champions League after an almost miraculous comeback to win 3-1 after extra time Manchester City this Wednesday, with a saving double of Rodrygoin the semi-final second leg, on another magical night at the Bernabeu.
The English team, who had won 4-3 in the first leg, took the lead with a goal from Riyad Mahrez and when they were 89 minutes into the game they won 5-3 in the series. But, the Brazilian striker scored two goals in two minutes and stretched the definition to extra time, where he appeared Karim Benzema to, as a penalty, shout 3-1
Such a comeback gave rise to traditional memes on social networks with Pep Guardiola as the main target. It is that the Spanish coach was mocked mainly because his tactics could not against the powerful white team, whose attacks were perhaps less elaborate, but were more effective in both duels. So, comparisons with Carlo Ancelotti They generated grace.
Rodrygo, hero of the day, was also one of the protagonists of the memes, especially by those who claim that when the game was about to end and his team was being eliminated, the Brazilian reincarnated as Cristiano Ronaldo or in the same Skin.
Real Madrid will meet in the final of the Champions League on May 28 in Paris against Liverpoolwhich on Tuesday won 3-2 against Villarreal in the other semifinal. The merengue team returned to pull epic and heart to get into a new final four years after lifting their 13th continental trophy and left the City from Pep Guardiola without your longing Big-eared.
